What Is Denzel Curry's Net Worth?

Denzel Curry is an American rapper and singer who has a net worth of $500 thousand. Denzel Curry is best known for his breakout single "Ultimate," featured on his album "32 Zel/Planet Shrooms," which went viral when internet users utilized the song to overlay bottle-flipping videos. Curry has become popular for his bold songwriting, which features personal topics from his life, such as police brutality and molestation. He has opened for such popular artists as Billie Eilish and Kid Cudi.

Early Life

Denzel Curry was born Denzel Rae Don Curry on February 16, 1995, in the Carol City neighborhood of Miami Gardens, Florida. He briefly attended the Design and Architecture High School in Miami before getting expelled and transferring to Miami Carol City Senior High School, from which he later graduated. Curry spent much of his childhood at his local Boys & Girls Club of America, challenging other kids to rap battles. As a guest on the YouTube show "The Breakfast Club" in 2018, Curry stated that he was molested by an unnamed older man when he was a child, the trauma of which has influenced much of his music.

Career Beginnings

Denzel Curry recalls that he began rapping in the sixth grade. While still in high school, he was actively working on his first full-length album, "Nostalgic 64," which wasn't officially released until 2013. However, he released his first mix tape titled "King Remembered Underground Tape 1991-1995" on September 24, 2011. The mix tape was heavily inspired by the underground Floridian rapper SpaceGhostPurrp, who heard the tape and posted it to his page. Due to SpaceGhostPurrp's much larger following, the post helped jumpstart Curry's official music career. Curry joined SpaceGhostPurrp's now-defunct hip-hop collective, Raider Klan, which included emerging artists of the time, such as Chris Travis, Eddy Baker, and Xavier Wulf.

Curry released his second mix tape, "King of the Mischievous South Vol. 1 Underground Tape 1996," and caught the attention of the hip-hop collaborative Odd Future, comprised of rappers, filmmakers, skateboarders, and artists such as Tyler The Creator, Jasper Dolphin, and Casey Veggies. A third mix tape followed, entitled "Strictly For My R.V.I.D.X.R.Z," which was prompted by the death of Trayvon Martin, a 17-year-old African American boy who attended the same high school Curry had attended. Martin was shot in the chest by a local member of the community watch. The incident provoked rallies and protests across the state of Florida, and numerous artists and creators spoke out regarding brutality against African Americans.

In 2012, Curry signed music manager Mark Maturah to guide his career. Later that year, Curry released his first single, "Dark & Violent." The song featured fellow hip-hop artists J.K. The Reaper and Nell.

When Raider Klan disbanded in 2013, Curry concentrated on his solo material. His debut full-length album, "Nostalgia 64" was finally released on September 3, 2014.

Breakout Hit & New Releases

Denzel Curry released his first double EP, "32 Zel/Planet Shrooms," on June 9, 2015. The EP contained the song "Ultimate," which went viral on platforms such as TikTok when users began utilizing the track to accompany videos of them performing the popular bottle-flipping trend.

Curry's second full-length album, "Imperial," followed on March 9, 2016, and a deluxe version was subsequently released on October 14, 2016.

Curry released an EP entitled "13" on June 25, 2017. The song was prefaced by random demos that he was posting to his SoundCloud featuring upcoming songs such as "Hate Government" and "Zeltron 6 Billion," the latter of which hinted at the creation of his alter-ego, Zeltron. A remastered version of the EP was released on September 22, 2017, featuring a remix of "Ultimate" and included fellow rapper Juicy J.

Curry's third studio album, "Ta13oo," was released in three acts between July 25 and July 27, 2018. Focusing on subjects such as near-death experiences, fame, paranoia, and revenge, the album was met with critical acclaim.

Following the album's release, Curry performed a cover of Rage Against The Machine's "Bulls on Parade" for the Australian radio station Triple J. His fourth studio album, "Zuu," was released on May 31, 2019, and that July, he made his television debut, performing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

Several EPs, remixes, and projects followed in the succeeding years, including the album "13lood In + 13lood Out," which was released on January 6, 2020, "Unlocked," released on February 7, 2020, and "Unlocked 1.5," released on March 5, 2021.

Curry appeared on the soundtrack for season 1 of Netflix's hit animated show "Arcane," based on the video game League of Legends. On the soundtrack, he performed the song "Dynasties and Dystopia," which featured rappers Gizzle and Bren Joy.

Curry's song "Let It All Hang Out," featuring PlayThatBoiZay, was included on the soundtrack of the 2022 biographical movie "Elvis," based on the life of the late American singer Elvis Presley.

Two more albums followed; "Melt My Eyez, See Your Future," released on March 15, 2022, and "King of the Mischievous South," released on November 15, 2024. The global Mischievous South Tour of 2025 includes a roster of 57 shows.

No Love for the Grammys

In 2022, Denzel Curry released a tweet concerning his frustration with the Recording Academy's nominations for Best Rap Album. Although his album "Melt My Eyez, See Your Future" tied with another nominee, he stated that he felt "robbed." He's also stated that the Grammys don't care about the culture of rap, only about building up the major record labels.

Personal Life

Denzel Curry's brother, Treon "Tree" Johnson, died on February 27, 2014, in Florida after being tasered to death by police officers in Hialeah. The officers responded to an emergency call in which the male caller claimed that Johnson was beating two dogs with a metal pipe. The officers utilized physical force along with pepper spray and a taser gun in an attempt to restrain Johnson. The young man died from the effects of his wounds after being transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital. The Curry family cited police brutality and demanded that the case be investigated.

In 2022, Curry signed the Musicians For Palestine Pledge, whereby he refused to appear for any performances in Israel due to the 2021 Gaza War. In 2023, he added his name to a letter signed by thousands of musicians, asking for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war and a removal of the blockade on the Gaza Strip.