Dej Loaf Net Worth

What is Dej Loaf's Net Worth?

Dej Loaf is an American rapper and singer who has a net worth of $2 million. Dej Loaf had her commercial breakthrough in 2014 with her single "Try Me." The following year, she released her debut EP, "…And See That's the Thing," which made it to number six on the Billboard Top Rap Albums chart. Dej Loaf went on to release her debut studio album, "Sell Sole II," in 2020.

Early Life and Education

Dej Loaf, whose real name is Deja Trimble, was born on April 8, 1991 in Detroit, Michigan. Growing up, she listened to and was inspired by such musical artists as Miles Davis, 2Pac, and Rakim. When Trimble was four, her father was killed. She went on to begin writing songs when she was nine. As a teenager, Trimble went to Southeastern High School, where she played junior varsity basketball. She graduated in 2009. Trimble then attended Saginaw Valley State University, where she studied nursing. However, after three semesters there, she left to pursue a full-time career in music.

Career Beginnings and Breakthrough

In 2011, Trimble began her music career using the stage name Dej Loaf, a portmanteau of her first name and "loafer," which is in reference to Air Jordan shoes. The next year, she released her debut mixtape, "Just Do It," featuring the eponymous single. Impressed by the mixtape, fellow Detroit rapper SAYITAINTTONE eventually signed Dej Loaf to his record label IBGM. In 2014, she had her commercial breakthrough with the single "Try Me," which reached number 45 on the Billboard Hot 100 and number 12 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. Eventually, the song was certified Gold by the RIAA.

Further Mixtapes and EPs

After signing a contract with Columbia Records in 2014, Dej Loaf released her second mixtape, "Sell Sole." She followed that with her debut EP, "…And See That's the Thing," which came out in the summer of 2015. A substantial success, it reached number six on the Top Rap Albums chart. The EP also spawned the singles "Back Up," featuring Big Sean, and "Hey There," featuring Future. In 2016, Dej Loaf released the mixtape "All Jokes Aside." Over the subsequent years, she released the EPs "Go DeJ Go Vol. 1," "It's a Set Up!," and "No Saint." Dej Loaf also released her debut studio album, "Sell Sole II," which came out in 2020. A sequel to her 2014 mixtape, it features appearances by such artists as Gunna, Lil Uzi Vert, and Rick Ross.

Collaborations

Among Dej Loaf's major notable collaborations is the song "Detroit vs. Everybody," on which she rapped with Eminem, Danny Brown, Big Sean, Trick-Trick, and Royce da 5'9″. She has also been a featured artist on numerous tracks, including "Be Real," by Kid Ink; "Ryda," by The Game; "Tied Up," by Casey Veggies; "My Beyoncé," by Lil Durk; and "At the Club," by Jacquees. With Jacquees, she released a joint mixtape in 2017 called "Fuck a Friend Zone." The following year, Dej Loaf collaborated with Leon Bridges on the single "Liberated."

Dej Loaf has also made guest appearances on various albums by other artists. She has appeared on albums by such artists as Trae Tha Truth, Jerry Parker, Jesse Boykins III, Lil Durk, Nef the Pharoah, Rick Ross, and Yung Bleu, among others.

Personal Life

While Dej Loaf maintains a low profile in her personal life, disclosing little private information, it is known that she previously dated fellow rapper Lil Durk. She also dated a man from her hometown named Marlon.