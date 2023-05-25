DDG Net Worth

What is DDG's Net Worth?

DDG is a rapper, singer-songwriter, and YouTuber who has a net worth of $2 million. DDG began his career making YouTube vlogs and reaction videos in 2015. He later went viral with his music, after which he signed a record deal with Epic Records and co-founded his own label, Zooted Music. In 2020, DDG released his hit single "Moonwalking in Calabasas," which garnered over 200 million streams.

Early Life and Education

DDG, an acronym for Darryl Dwayne Granberry, was born on October 10, 1997 in Pontiac, Michigan. He was passionate about music from an early age, and made music in the studio where his father worked as an audio engineer. Granberry was educated at International Tech Academy, where he graduated as class valedictorian. He went on to attend Central Michigan University, but dropped out to pursue his career as a full-time YouTuber.

YouTube Career

After dropping out of college, Granberry moved to Los Angeles. He began expanding his YouTube career around this time, gaining attention for his vlogs, pranks, and gaming videos. Granberry also began posting music videos of his songs. Across his multiple channels – DDG, the DDG Family, PontiacMadeDDG VLOGS, and Zooted Music – he has amassed over 10 million subscribers and more than 1.2 billion views.

Music Career

Among his earliest recordings, DDG made a diss track to rapper Lil Yachty called "Big Boat." His other early songs included "Balenciagas," "Free Parties," and "Lettuce," the lattermost of which became a substantial hit on YouTube. DDG had an even bigger hit with his single "Givenchy," which was released in late 2017. That track was featured on his debut EP, 2018's "Take Me Serious." After that release, DDG signed a record deal with Epic Records. He went on to release the EP "Sorry 4 the Hold Up" in March of 2019. Later that year, DDG released his debut studio album, "Valedictorian," which included the certified-Gold single "Arguments." The album also included the single "Push." DDG had his most commercially successful single yet in the summer of 2020 with "Moonwalking in Calabasas," which became his first song to enter the Billboard Hot 100, at number 82. The song spawned two remixes, the first featuring Blueface and the second with YG.

In March of 2021, DDG released the mixtape "Die 4 Respect," a collaboration with OG Parker. It reached number 61 on the Billboard 200. DDG went on to release his second studio album, "It's Not Me It's You," in 2022. The album was supported by the single "Elon Musk," featuring Gunna, which peaked at number 48 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. Among the other singles on the album was "9 Lives," featuring Polo G and NLE Choppa. DDG has also been featured on many songs by other artists. He has appeared on tracks by Mystic, Ron Suno, Blueface, Melvoni, Almighty Jay, Nakkia Gold, and Deno, among others. In 2020, he co-founded his own record label, Zooted Music, with his longtime managers Dimitri Hurt and Eric O'Connor.

Amateur Boxing

Beyond his music and social media career, DDG has forayed into amateur boxing. He made his debut in a match against Nate Wyatt in June of 2021 at an event in Miami Gardens, Florida pitting YouTube personalities against TikTok personalities. Ultimately, DDG beat Wyatt in the fifth round via unanimous decision.

Personal Life

In 2022, DDG began dating singer-songwriter and actress Halle Bailey, best known as one half of the R&B duo Chloe x Halle alongside her sister.