Daz Dillinger Net Worth

What is Daz Dillinger's Net Worth?

Daz Dillinger is an American hip-hop recording artist and record producer who has a net worth of $300 thousand. Best known for his work with Death Row Records, Daz Dillinger's production helped define the G-funk sound that dominated radio and shaped the identity of artists like Snoop Dogg, Tupac Shakur, Nate Dogg, Kurupt, and Dr. Dre. As one half of Tha Dogg Pound with Kurupt, he delivered multi-platinum hits, gritty street anthems, and some of the most memorable tracks from the golden era of Los Angeles rap. Behind the scenes he was a prolific producer, contributing heavily to landmark albums including Snoop's "Doggystyle", Tupac's "All Eyez on Me", and Tha Dogg Pound's "Dogg Food". His career extended far beyond the Death Row era. Daz went on to establish his own label, release dozens of solo and collaborative projects, and maintain a long presence in independent hip hop. In later years he became known for his outspoken interviews, YouTube commentary, and public disputes over music ownership and royalties, including a renewed feud with Snoop Dogg in 2025.

Early Life

Daz Dillinger was born Delmar Drew Arnaud on May 25, 1973, in Long Beach, California. He grew up in a musically inclined family and gravitated toward hip hop at a young age. His cousin Calvin Broadus, later known as Snoop Dogg, also began rapping during this period, and the two developed a close creative relationship as teenagers.

Rise at Death Row Records

Daz joined Death Row Records in the early 1990s as one of the youngest in-house producers on the roster. Dr. Dre recognized his potential and frequently used him as an understudy and collaborator. Daz contributed production to Snoop Dogg's "Doggystyle" and became an essential part of the label's creative engine.

In 1995 he and Kurupt released Tha Dogg Pound's debut album "Dogg Food", a chart-topping project that showcased their chemistry and solidified their place in the West Coast hierarchy. Daz's production on Tupac's "All Eyez on Me", particularly the single "Ambitionz Az a Ridah", remains some of the most celebrated work of the era.

Independent Career

After the collapse of Death Row, Daz went independent and launched DPGC Records. He released a steady stream of projects including "R.A.W.", "Dillinger & Young Gotti", "Witit Witit", and multiple Dogg Pound reunions with Kurupt. His work ethic kept him active well into the 2010s and 2020s, collaborating with artists across the West Coast and maintaining a loyal international fan base.

Ongoing Feud With Snoop Dogg

Although Daz and Snoop are cousins and longtime collaborators, their relationship has been strained for more than a decade. In interviews dating back to the early 2010s, both have alluded to disagreements over business, loyalty, and the direction of their careers.

The conflict resurfaced sharply in late 2025 when Daz accused Snoop of trying to push him off Death Row's roster after Snoop acquired the brand. Daz claimed Snoop attempted to take control of his publishing and trademark his work without consent. He repeated the allegation on YouTube, stating that the catalog was being positioned for a major sale.

Snoop responded with a viral video telling Daz to stop publicly attacking him and warning that he would retaliate "business wise". Their dispute reignited widespread conversation about Death Row's legacy, catalog ownership, and internal family tensions. Leading up to the feud, Daz had hinted at a possible diss track and released "Retaliation, Revenge And Get Back 3" in September.