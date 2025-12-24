Daniel Curtis Lee Net Worth

What is Daniel Curtis Lee's net worth?

Daniel Curtis Lee is an American actor, comedian, and rapper who has a net worth of $1 million.

Daniel Curtis Lee is best known for his work on two of the most recognizable youth-oriented television series of the 2000s. He rose to prominence as Simon Nelson "Cookie" Cook on Nickelodeon's "Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide," where his rapid-fire delivery and eccentric intelligence made him one of the show's breakout characters.

He later became a fixture for a new generation of viewers as Kojo on Disney XD's "Zeke and Luther," cementing his reputation as a reliable ensemble performer in long-running youth television. Unlike many actors who remained narrowly identified with childhood roles, Lee steadily expanded his career into adult television, independent film, and behind-the-camera work. Parallel to acting, he has built an extensive music catalog as a rapper, singer, and songwriter, while also pursuing writing, directing, editing, and producing. Over time, his career has evolved into a multidisciplinary creative path that blends performance, storytelling, and music.

Early Life

Daniel Curtis Lee was born on May 17, 1991, in Jackson, Mississippi, and spent part of his childhood in Clinton. He began acting professionally at age seven and later moved to California, where his career accelerated. He balanced working in Hollywood with his education, eventually earning a college degree in linguistics from California State University, Long Beach. He is known to speak multiple languages, an interest that reflects his academic background.

Breakthrough and Nickelodeon Fame

Lee's first major film appearance came in "Friday After Next," where he played Bad Boy #2 in the 2002 holiday comedy. His defining breakthrough followed soon after when he was cast as Cookie on "Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide," which aired from 2004 to 2007 and starred Devon Werkheiser as Ned and Lindsey Shaw as Moze. Cookie's hyper-intelligent, unpredictable energy made him a fan favorite and a central part of the show's identity, contributing to its long-lasting popularity in syndication and streaming.

Disney XD and Continued Television Work

From 2009 to 2012, Lee starred as Kojo on Disney XD's "Zeke and Luther," appearing in more than 70 episodes. The role introduced him to a slightly older audience and allowed him to stretch into broader physical comedy and ensemble storytelling. He later appeared in series such as "Glee," "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," "9-1-1," "NCIS," and "Monster," often taking on sharply defined guest roles.

Film, Music, and Creative Expansion

In film, Lee has worked across independent and genre projects, including "Sundown," "Evening Installation," and "Payment Received." He is also an accomplished musician with hundreds of songs to his credit. In recent years, he has increasingly focused on writing and directing, including work on projects such as "The Time Travel Hills," reflecting a broader shift toward creative control and long-term storytelling beyond acting alone.