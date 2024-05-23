Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Rappers Net Worth: $600 Thousand Birthdate: May 10, 1971 - Mar 2, 2018 (46 years old) Birthplace: Trenton Gender: Male Profession: Rapper, Musician Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Craig Mack's Net Worth

What was Craig Mack's Net Worth?

Craig Mack was a rapper and record producer who had a net worth of $600 thousand. Craig Mack rose to fame in 1994 with his hit single "Flava in Ya Ear," from his debut studio album "Project: Funk da World." Notably, the album was the second release on Sean Combs's influential Bad Boy Records, following the Notorious B.I.G.'s "Ready to Die." Mack released one more studio album, 1997's "Operation: Get Down," before dropping out of the hip hop industry and eventually joining a cult-like Christian ministry in Walterboro, South Carolina.

Early Life

Craig Mack was born on May 10, 1970 in the Bronx borough of New York City and was raised on Long Island.

Career Beginnings

Mack began rapping as a teenager using the rap name MC EZ. He released his first single, "Get Retarded," on Fresh Records in 1988. Meanwhile, he befriended the Long Island hip hop duo EPMD, consisting of Erick Sermon and Parrish Smith, and went on tour with the duo as a roadie.

Rise to Fame

In 1993, with the help of his friends Sande Kodwaney, Busta Rhymes, and Scenario, Mack landed a record deal with rapper Sean Combs's newly created label Bad Boy Records. The following year, Mack released the single "Flava in Ya Ear," which launched him to fame. Peaking at number nine on the Billboard Hot 100 and at number one on the Hot Rap Songs chart, the song was eventually certified Platinum by the RIAA. Moreover, it earned Mack a Grammy Award nomination for Best Rap Solo Performance. "Flava in Ya Ear" served as the lead single from Mack's debut studio album, "Project: Funk da World," which was only the second album to be released on Bad Boy Records, coming just a week after the Notorious B.I.G.'s "Ready to Die." The Notorious B.I.G. was later featured alongside fellow rappers Rampage, LL Cool J, and Busta Rhymes on a remix of "Flava in Ya Ear." Mack's debut album also included the single "Get Down," which reached number 38 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Further Career

Mack released his second studio album, "Operation: Get Down," on Street Life Records in 1997. It featured the singles "What I Need" and "Jockin' My Style." Less successful than Mack's first album, "Operation: Get Down" peaked at number 46 on the Billboard 200 and at number 17 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, and failed to get its singles on the charts. Mack struggled to find success again in the hip hop industry, and was absent for a long period of time. Among his few appearances was a role in the 2002 music video for P. Diddy's single "I Need a Girl (Part One)."

In 2012, a video leaked on YouTube with Mack stating he had joined a Christian ministry. From that year until his passing in 2018, he resided in the Overcomer Ministry in Walterboro, South Carolina, a secluded Christian commune whose leader has been charged with numerous crimes. In 2016, a video on the Ministry's YouTube channel showed Mack rapping about Christianity in a church. The year after that, Mack released the album "The Mack World Sessions," which contained 18 previously unreleased tracks. In 2018, he released the mixtape "That's My World" on the Dutch record label MECSMI.

Personal Life and Death

With his wife Roxanne, Mack had a son named Asah and a daughter named Amanda.

On March 12, 2018, Mack passed away from heart failure in Walterboro, South Carolina at the age of 47. He had reportedly been sick for some time, and was prepared for the outcome.