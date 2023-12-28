Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Rappers Net Worth: $2 Million Date of Birth: Aug 26, 1997 (26 years old) Place of Birth: Raleigh, North Carolina, U.S. Gender: Male Profession: Rapper, singer, songwriter 💰 Compare Cordae's Net Worth

What is Cordae's Net Worth?

Cordae is a rapper and singer-songwriter who has a net worth of $2 million. Cordae began his career in 2018 as a member of the hip hop collective YBN. The year after that, he released his debut studio album, "The Lost Boy," which earned a Grammy Award nomination for Best Rap Album. Cordae released his second album, "From a Birds Eye View," in early 2022.

Early Life and Education

Cordae Dunston was born on August 26, 1997 in Raleigh, North Carolina and was mostly raised in Suitland, Maryland. Interested in classic hip hop music as a child, he started writing his own raps around the age of 15. After graduating from high school, he attended Towson University, but ended up dropping out in 2018.

YBN

After leaving college, Cordae moved to Los Angeles, California. There, he hung out with rappers YBN Nahmir and YBN Almighty Jay, whom he had previously met through social media. Cordae soon joined their hip hop collective YBN, and released a remix of Eminem's "My Name Is" that went viral. He subsequently released "Old Niggas," a remix of and response to J. Cole's song "1985." After doing live performances throughout the summer of 2018, Cordae went on a European tour with the YBN collective. The collective also released "YBN: The Mixtape" in September; it peaked at number 21 on the Billboard 200. Cordae's singles from the mixtape were "Kung Fu" and "Alaska (Scotty Pippen)."

Following tensions within the collective, Nahmir announced on social media in the summer of 2020 that YBN had officially disbanded.

Studio Albums and EP

In July of 2019, Cordae released his debut studio album, "The Lost Boy." Featuring appearances by Pusha T, Chance the Rapper, and Meek Mill, among others, the album was both a commercial and critical hit, peaking at number 13 on the Billboard 200 and number eight on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. "The Lost Boy" was supported by the singles "Have Mercy," "Bad Idea," and "RNP." The album went on to earn two Grammy Award nominations, for Best Rap Album and Best Rap Song, for "Bad Idea."

After the disbanding of YBN, Cordae released the single "Gifted," featuring Roddy Ricch. The next year, he released the four-track EP "Just Until…," featuring Young Thug and Q-Tip. In early 2022, Cordae released his second audio album, "From a Birds Eye View," featuring appearances by such artists as Eminem, H.E.R., Gunna, and Stevie Wonder. Like Cordae's previous album, it reached number 13 on the Billboard 200. The album was supported by the singles "Super" and "Sinister."

Other Singles

As a featured artist, Cordae has appeared on such songs as "Racks," by H.E.R.; "Can't Put it in the Hands of Fate," by Stevie Wonder; "Soda," by DJ Scheme; "Life is Like a Dice Game," by Nas; and "Flame On," by Aitch. In 2023, he was featured on NF's song "Careful" from NF's album "Hope." The same year, Cordae released the non-album single "Two Tens," featuring Anderson .Paak. He also collaborated with Eric Bellinger and Fabolous on the single "Curious," and with Lyrical Lemonade and Juice Wrld on the single "Doomsday."

Influences

Among his musical influences, Cordae has cited such rappers as Nas, Lil Wayne, Eminem, Kid Cudi, Jay-Z, and Kendrick Lamar. After releasing his debut album in 2019, he mentioned that his five favorite rappers were Jay-Z, Nas, 2Pac, the Notorious B.I.G., and Big L. Due to his love of old school hip hop, Cordae has been seen as creating a bridge between different generations of rap.

Activism

Cordae has been involved in activism as part of the Black Lives Matter movement. He participated in a BLM protest in 2016 during which he rapped about his and his community's struggles. Later, in the summer of 2020, Cordae was arrested in Louisville, Kentucky during a protest over the police killing of Breonna Taylor. While watching that year's US Open women's singles final, in which his girlfriend was competing, he was seen wearing a "defund the police" T-shirt.

Personal Life

Cordae started dating Japanese professional tennis player Naomi Osaka in 2019. They had first met at a Los Angeles Clippers game. The pair had a daughter named Shai in the summer of 2023.