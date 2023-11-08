Coi Leray Net Worth

What is Coi Leray's Net Worth?

Coi Leray is an American rapper and singer who has a net worth of $1 million. Coi Leray began her career posting music to SoundCloud in 2018. Since then, she has released mixtapes, EPs, and studio albums, including her debut studio album, 2022's "Trendsetter." Leray's popular songs include "Blick Blick," a collaboration with Nicki Minaj, and "Players."

Early Life and Education

Coi Leray Collins was born on May 11, 1997 in Boston, Massachusetts and raised in Hackensack, New Jersey. Her father is rapper and media mogul Benzino, and she has five brothers. Inspired by her father's career, Leray started rapping and releasing songs online when she was a teenager. At the age of 16, she dropped out of high school and took a sales job.

Career Beginnings

In 2018, Leray began posting her music to the audio streaming service SoundCloud. Her debut single was "G.A.N.," a response to the song "DTB" by A Boogie wit da Hoodie. Also in 2018, Leray released her debut mixtape, "Everythingcoz," which featured her breakout single "Huddy." Early the next year, she released her second mixtape, "EC2," and accompanied fellow rapper Trippie Redd on tour.

EP and Studio Albums

Leray released her debut EP, "Now or Never," in the summer of 2020. Early the following year, she released the single "No More Parties," which became her first charting song when it reached number 26 on the Billboard Hot 100. A month later, a remix of the song featuring rapper Lil Durk was released. The remix later appeared as the lead single on Leray's debut studio album, "Trendsetter," which came out in the spring of 2022. Among the album's other singles were "Big Purr (Prrdd)," a collaboration with Pooh Shiesty, and "Blick Blick," a collaboration with Nicki Minaj.

In late 2022, Leray released the single "Players," which became her first solo song to crack the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number nine. It became the lead single off her second studio album, "Coi," which was released in mid-2023. The album's other singles were "Bops," "My Body," and "Run it Up." Met with tepid reviews from critics, "Coi" only reached number 102 on the Billboard 200. However, it fared better on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, where it peaked at number 45.

Featured Appearances

Leray has been a featured artist on many songs by other artists. Early in her career, she was featured on the song "Save the Day" by rapper Ski Mask the Slump God and "Everything BoZ" by rapper Trippie Redd. In 2020, Leray was featured on the remix of Keke Palmer's single "Sticky." The next year, she was featured on the remixes of Pressa's "Attachments," EarthGang's "Options," YN Jay's "Triple S," and Sleepy Hallow's "2055." Leray also appeared on Rich the Kid's song "Boss Bitch," Bfb Da Packman's song "Ocean Prime," and Lonr's song "Cuffin."

Other Collaborations

Among her other notable collaborations beyond her own albums, Leray contributed to one of the songs on the South Korean boy band Tomorrow X Together's 2023 EP "The Name Chapter: Temptation." A few months after that, she collaborated with David Guetta and Annie-Marie on the single "Baby Don't Hurt Me," which samples Haddaway's hit song "What is Love." The single reached number 48 on the Billboard Hot 100 and number 13 on the UK Singles Chart. Also in 2023, Leray collaborated with DJ Metro Boomin on the song "Self Love," which was created for the animated film "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."

Musical Influences

Leray has mentioned a range of artists as influences on her music, including Missy Elliott, Bon Jovi, Avril Lavigne, Lady Gaga, and Chief Keef.

Viral Performance Incidents

Some of Leray's live performances have gone viral for the wrong reasons. In the spring of 2021, a video clip of her performing at the H-Town Memorial Day Mayhem event in Houston, Texas went viral for showing a crowd that appeared to be non-responsive to her performance. Social media was subsequently filled with mocking comments. Another clip of Leray performing to a non-responsive crowd, this time at Rolling Loud Miami, went viral the next month.

Personal Life

Leray resides in Los Angeles, California. In 2021, she earned an honorary diploma from Montclair High School in New Jersey.