What is Max B's net worth?

Max B is an American rap artist who has a net worth of $20 thousand. Known for his distinctive vocal delivery and laid-back charisma, Max B became a cult hero in the mid-2000s through a prolific run of mixtapes and collaborations that blended street storytelling with melodic hooks. Despite his rising fame, his career was derailed by legal troubles that led to a lengthy prison sentence in 2009. Even while incarcerated, Max B's legend grew, as his sound continued to shape mainstream hip-hop and inspire artists to carry on the "wave" he created. Often hailed as a pioneer of melodic rap, Max B remains a symbol of resilience and creativity in the face of adversity. After serving sixteen years, Max B was officially released from prison on November 9, 2025, marking one of hip-hop's most anticipated returns.

Early Life

Max B was born Charly Wingate on May 21, 1978, in Harlem, New York City. Raised in a tough neighborhood by his mother and grandparents after his father left early in his life, Wingate faced instability and poverty throughout his youth. His mother's death when he was still a teenager deeply affected him, and he began running the streets to survive. During his time in Harlem, he became close friends with several local rappers, including Jim Jones, which would later lead to his entry into the music industry. Before pursuing rap full-time, Wingate served several short stints in jail, experiences that would later color his gritty lyrical content.

Career Beginnings

Max B's rap career took off in the mid-2000s after being discovered by Harlem rapper Jim Jones, who brought him into his ByrdGang collective. He appeared prominently on Jones's 2005 album "Harlem: Diary of a Summer" and 2006's "Hustler's P.O.M.E. (Product of My Environment)," contributing to hits like "Baby Girl" and "G'z Up." Max's unique singing-rap hybrid immediately stood out, with his raspy harmonies and streetwise humor helping to define a new sonic aesthetic.

During this period, he adopted the moniker "Max Biggaveli," a fusion of the names of his idols—The Notorious B.I.G., Jay-Z (Jigga), and Tupac Shakur (Makaveli). However, tension soon developed between Max B and Jim Jones over money and creative control, prompting Max to split from ByrdGang and pursue a solo path. The fallout became one of New York rap's most talked-about feuds of the late 2000s.

Mixtape Run and "Wave" Movement

After parting ways with Jim Jones, Max B became one of the most prolific mixtape artists in hip-hop. Between 2006 and 2009, he released a series of influential projects such as "Public Domain," "Million Dollar Baby," and "Coke Wave," the latter in collaboration with French Montana. These tapes established Max's signature "wave" sound—an experimental blend of melody, raw emotion, and swaggering street narratives.

Songs like "La La," "Blow Me a Dub," and "She Touched It" showcased his ability to turn rough-edged stories into smooth, hypnotic anthems. His carefree persona and knack for creating catchphrases like "wavy" became a cornerstone of his identity. Though he never released a major-label debut album, his underground catalog built a devoted following and laid the groundwork for artists who would later popularize melodic trap and "singing rap" styles.

Legal Problems and Incarceration

In 2007, Max B was arrested in connection with a botched armed robbery at a hotel in Fort Lee, New Jersey, that ended in the death of one man. Though he was not physically present at the scene, prosecutors alleged he orchestrated the robbery. In 2009, he was convicted on charges including conspiracy to commit robbery, kidnapping, and felony murder, and was sentenced to 75 years in prison.

Years later, his legal team successfully challenged the conviction, arguing that his original defense attorney had a conflict of interest. In 2016, Max's conviction was vacated, and he accepted a plea deal for aggravated manslaughter, reducing his sentence to 20 years. From behind bars, he remained musically active, recording verses over the phone and releasing the 2011 album "Vigilante Season." His voice also appeared on Kanye West's "The Life of Pablo" in 2016, as well as on Wiz Khalifa's "Max B Interlude" from the 2025 project "Kush + Orange Juice 2."

Release and Comeback

Max B teased his impending release in early 2025 during an appearance on "The Joe Budden Podcast," telling listeners, "We got a date! November 9, 2025, baby!" True to his word, he walked out of prison on that very day after sixteen years behind bars. His longtime friend and collaborator French Montana celebrated the moment on Instagram, writing, "CANT MAKE THIS UP! MY BROTHER REALLY CAME HOME ON MY B DAY! HAMDULILLAH WALKED IT DOWN! NO MORE FREE YOU."

Upon his release, Max quickly reemerged in public, attending the New York Jets–Cleveland Browns game dressed head-to-toe in Louis Vuitton. Smiling in a viral video, he declared, "Fresh out the can. They gave me 75, but I'm back." He told fans he felt "good" and "grateful" to be home and encouraged others to "be yourself and get what you can afford."

Musical Legacy

Even during his imprisonment, Max B's influence never faded. His melodic "wave" style helped shape the sound of modern rap, inspiring artists like Wiz Khalifa, Drake, A$AP Rocky, Kanye West, and The Weeknd. The term "wavy," which he popularized, became a fixture in hip-hop slang.

Through a combination of charm, authenticity, and melodic experimentation, Max B helped usher in a new era of rap that prioritized emotion and flow over rigid lyricism. His comeback is widely anticipated, with fans and peers expecting him to pick up right where he left off. As he announced in his first post-release message, "It's time to open the floodgates."