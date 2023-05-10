What is C-Murder's net worth?

C-Murder is an American rapper, singer-songwriter, and actor who has a net worth of $100 thousand dollars. C-Murder was born Corey Miller in New Orleans, Louisiana in March 1971. His brothers are rappers Master P and Silkk the Shocker. He is also the uncle of rapper and actor Romeo.

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Rappers Net Worth: $100 Thousand Date of Birth: Mar 9, 1971 (52 years old) Place of Birth: New Orleans Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 3 in (1.92 m) Profession: Actor, Rapper Nationality: United States of America

His gritty lyrics and raw delivery have been influential in the gangsta rap genre, despite his career being marked by legal troubles. He was especially popular in the late 1990s and early 2000s. His debut album, "Life or Death," was released in 1998 and hit #3 on the Billboard 200. The album has sold more than a million copies and has been certified platinum. He has released several more studio albums, and his first three were all #1 on the US R&B chart. His biggest hit was "Down for My Niggaz," featured Snoop Dogg and Magic.

C-Murder started his own record company called 'TRU Records and has authored three novels. Unfortunately C-Murder has experienced his share of legal troubles. He is currently serving a life sentence in prison for murder. He was convicted in 2003 for the beating and fatal shooting of a 16 year old fan at a nightclub.

Early Life and No Limit Records

Growing up in New Orleans' notorious Calliope Projects, Corey Miller was exposed to the harsh realities of inner-city life, which would later heavily influence his music. He is the brother of Percy "Master P" Miller and Vyshonne "Silkk the Shocker" Miller, who are also involved in the music industry.

Miller adopted the stage name C-Murder and began his music career in the early 1990s as a member of the rap group TRU (The Real Untouchables), alongside his brothers. In 1995, he signed with No Limit Records, the independent label founded by Master P, which was instrumental in popularizing southern hip-hop.

Solo Career and Success

C-Murder's solo career took off in 1998 with the release of his debut album, "Life or Death." The album achieved platinum status, peaking at number three on the Billboard 200. He followed this success with a series of albums, including "Bossalinie" (1999) and "Trapped in Crime" (2000), which further established his gritty, hard-hitting style.

His lyrics often painted a vivid picture of the violence, poverty, and struggles of life in the projects, resonating with many listeners and earning him a devoted fanbase. Despite his success, his career was frequently interrupted by legal issues.

Legal Troubles and Incarceration

Miller's career has been marked by significant legal troubles. He has been involved in multiple legal cases, the most significant of which is a murder charge stemming from a 2002 incident at a Louisiana nightclub. After a protracted legal battle, Miller was convicted of second-degree murder in 2009 and sentenced to life imprisonment without parole.

While incarcerated, Miller has continued to maintain his innocence and has made appeals for a retrial, citing new evidence and potential misconduct in his case. His legal battles have been the subject of significant media attention and public debate.

Music From Prison and Continued Influence

Despite his incarceration, Miller has continued to release music. He has recorded several albums from prison, including "The Truest Shit I Ever Said" (2005) and "Penitentiary Chances" (2016). These works continue to reflect his raw, unflinching style and often deal with themes of injustice, struggle, and life behind bars.

Miller's contributions to hip-hop, particularly southern hip-hop and gangsta rap, have been significant. His vivid storytelling, authentic portrayal of life in the projects, and perseverance in the face of adversity have inspired many artists in the genre.