A Boogie wit da Hoodie Net Worth

What Is A Boogie wit da Hoodie's Net Worth?

A Boogie wit da Hoodie is an American hip hop recording artist, record producer, and music video director who has a net worth of $5 million. A Boogie wit da Hoodie has released the studio albums "The Bigger Artist" (2017), "Hoodie SZN" (2018), "Artist 2.0" (2020), and "Me vs. Myself" (2022), and three of those albums were certified Platinum or higher. All four albums reached the top 10 on the "Billboard" 200 chart, with "Hoodie SZN" topping that chart as well as the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top Rap Albums charts. A Boogie wit da Hoodie is known for singles such as "My Shit," "Jungle," "Look Back at It," "Numbers" (featuring Roddy Ricch, Gunna and London on da Track), and "B.R.O. (Better Ride Out)" (featuring Roddy Ricch). He has been featured on tracks by Chris Brown, Remy Ma, 50 Cent, Liam Payne, and DaBaby, and he voices Francis "KG" Leibowitz-Jenkins on the Disney+ series "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" (2022–Present). He has also directed his music videos for "Mood Swings" (2019), "King of My City" (2020), and "Bleed" (2020). A Boogie wit da Hoodie co-founded the record label Highbridge the Label in 2016.

Early Life

A Boogie wit da Hoodie was born Artist Julius Dubose on December 6, 1995, in The Bronx, New York. He grew up in the Highbridge neighborhood, and he started rapping when he was 12 years old after listening to 50 Cent and Kanye West. He studied at Dewitt Clinton High School, and as a freshman, he often took part In "lunchroom cyphers by spitting written rhymes." A Boogie wit da Hoodie found himself in legal trouble several times for selling drugs, and his parents punished him by sending him to Florida, where he attended Fort Pierce Central. He was under house arrest in Florida, so he began spending more time on his music and built an amateur studio in his home. After graduating from high school, he worked as a pizza delivery man and took construction jobs.

Career

At the age of 19, A Boogie wit da Hoodie released the single "Temporary" on SoundCloud. He released the Platinum mixtape "Artist" in February 2016, and it reached #70 on the "Billboard" 200 chart, #31 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, and #22 on the Top Rap Albums chart. It included the hit singles "My Shit" and "Jungle," which were both certified 2× Platinum or higher in the U.S. and Canada. He signed with Atlantic Records in July 2016, and later that year his EP "TBA" was included on "Rolling Stone" magazine's list of the "40 Best Rap Albums of 2016." A Boogie wit da Hoodie released his debut album, "The Bigger Artist," in September 2017, and it reached #4 on the "Billboard" 200 chart and #1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top Rap Albums charts. The album was certified Platinum in the U.S. and Canada, and the single "Drowning"(featuring Kodak Black) went 9× Platinum in the U.S., 7× Platinum in Canada, and Gold in Portugal and the U.K. The album also featured the singles Say A'" and "Beast Mode" (featuring PnB Rock and YoungBoy Never Broke Again), which were both certified Platinum in the U.S. and Canada.

In 2018, A Boogie wit da Hoodie released the album "Hoodie SZN," and it reached #1 on the "Billboard" 200, Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, and Top Rap Albums charts as well as the Canadian Albums chart. The album was certified 3× Platinum in Canada, 2× Platinum in the U.S., and Platinum in Denmark. The singles "Look Back at It" and "Swervin" went 6× Platinum in the U.S. His third album, 2020's "Artist 2.0," reached #2 on the "Billboard" 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts and #1 on the Top Rap Albums chart, and it went Platinum in the U.S. and Canada. The singles "Mood Swings" and "Numbers" (featuring Roddy Ricch, Gunna and London on da Track) were certified Platinum in the U.S. and Canada. The 2022 album "Me vs. Myself" reached #6 on the "Billboard" 200 chart, #3 on the Top Rap Albums chart, and #4 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. The single "24 Hours" (featuring Lil Durk) was certified Platinum in the U.S. and Gold in Canada. A Boogie wit da Hoodie has also performed on tracks such as Chris Brown's "Pills & Automobiles" (2017), Khalid's "Right Back" (2019), Liam Payne's "Stack It Up" (2019), Summer Walker's "Stretch You Out" (2019), Roddy Ricch's "Tip Toe" (2019), DaBaby's "Drop" (2020), and Pop Smoke's "Hello" (2021).

Personal Life

A Boogie wit da Hoodie has welcomed two children with social media influencer/entrepreneur Ella Bandz, daughter Melody Valentine (born February 14, 2017) and son Artist Jr. (born June 27, 2020).

In early 2022, a New Jersey couple who leased A Boogie wit da Hoodie their mansion in 2017 sued him for allegedly clogging the toilets in their home and causing $260,000 in damages.

In December 2020, he was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a handgun after police found four guns as well as "marijuana, hashish oil edibles and drug paraphernalia commonly associated with the distribution of controlled dangerous substances" at his home. In September 2021, he was arrested at the Wireless Festival in London, but he was released a short time later, and the charges were never made public.

Awards and Nominations

In 2018, A Boogie wit da Hoodie won a BET Award for Best New Artist. In 2020, "Look Back at It" earned ASCAP Award nominations for Rhythm & Soul Music and Pop Music.