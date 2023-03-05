Bone Thugs-n-Harmony Net Worth

What are Bone Thugs-n-Harmony's net worth?

Bone Thugs-n-Harmony are an American hip hop group who have a collective net worth of $10 million. Bone Thugs-n-Harmony is made up of rappers Krayzie Bone, Layzie Bone, Bizzy Bone, Wish Bone, and Flesh-N-Bone. They were signed by Eazy-E to Ruthless Records in 1993. Their first album "Faces of Death" was released in 1993. They would go on to release another nine studio albums. Their most popular hit "Tha Crossroads" was certified double platinum and topped the U.S. charts, as well as New Zealand. The group's other hits include "Thuggish Ruggish Bone", "1st of that Month", "Look into My Eyes", "If I could Teach the World", and "I Tried". All together they have sold more than 17 million records in the U.S. alone. They won the 1997 Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group, and have also won two American Music Awards. They have been listed at #12 on About.com's "25 Best Rap Groups of All Time", and were named by MTV as "the most melodic hip-hop group of all time". Krayzie Bone and Wish Bone left the group in 2011 but returned in 2012. Layzie Bone stepped aside to work on his solo career in 2013.

Formation

Bone Thugs-n-Harmony was formed in 1991 by five childhood friends: Krayzie Bone, Layzie Bone, Bizzy Bone, Wish Bone, and Flesh-n-Bone. The group's name was inspired by the way they rapped together, with each member adding their own unique style and flow to create a cohesive sound. Bone Thugs-n-Harmony was discovered by Eazy-E of N.W.A, who signed the group to his label Ruthless Records.

Success

Bone Thugs-n-Harmony's debut album, "Creepin on ah Come Up", was released in 1994 and quickly became a hit. The album spawned several hit singles, including "Thuggish Ruggish Bone" and "Foe tha Love of $", and it went on to be certified double platinum. The group's second album, "E. 1999 Eternal", was released in 1995 and became an even bigger success. The album featured the hit singles "1st of tha Month" and "Tha Crossroads", which won a Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group.

Discography and Singles

Bone Thugs-n-Harmony has released a total of twelve studio albums over the course of their career. In addition to "Creepin on ah Come Up" and "E. 1999 Eternal", the group has released several other successful albums, including "The Art of War" (1997), "BTNHResurrection" (2000), and "Thug World Order" (2002). The group has also released numerous hit singles, including "Look into My Eyes", "If I Could Teach the World", and "I Tried".

Later Years

Bone Thugs-n-Harmony has continued to record and release music in the years since their initial success. The group has undergone several lineup changes over the years, with members leaving and rejoining the group at various times. In recent years, the group has released several albums and singles, including "New Waves" (2017) and "Handle the Vibe" (2020). Despite these later releases, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony's early work remains their most iconic and influential, and they continue to be regarded as one of the most innovative and talented groups in the history of rap music.

In conclusion, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony is a rap group that has left an indelible mark on the music industry. Their unique sound and style, which blends fast-paced rapping with melodic harmonies and soulful beats, has inspired countless other artists and helped to shape the sound of rap music in the 1990s and beyond. With numerous successful albums and hit singles to their name, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony remains a beloved and influential group, and their impact on the rap industry will continue to be felt for years to come.