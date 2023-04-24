What is Blueface's net worth?

Blueface is an American rapper and songwriter who has a net worth of $4 million. In 2018 he became a viral internet meme after he released his music video "Respect My Crypn". His 2019 single "Thotiana" (featuring Cardi B and YG) is his most-successful song as of this writing, hitting #8 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Rappers Net Worth: $4 Million Date of Birth: Jan 20, 1997 (26 years old) Place of Birth: Los Angeles, California, U.S. Gender: Male Profession: Rapper

Early Life

Blueface was born Jonathan Michael Porter on January 20, 1997 in Los Angeles, California. After living with his mother in the Santa Clarita Valley, he moved in with his father in Oakland. Upon moving back to the Los Angeles area, Porter attended Arleta High School, where he played in the marching band and was the starting quarterback for the school's football team. In 2014, he led his team to an East Valley League championship. Porter went on to play football at Fayetteville State University in North Carolina, before leaving the school in 2016.

Viral Breakthroughs

He began rapping, originally under the name "Blueface Bleedem" in January 2017. The name was a reference to the School Yard Crips street gang. According to legend, he was discovered after being invited to a friend's recording session to pick up a phone charger. Before leaving the studio he was challenged to rap battle. The resulting work eventually became the song "Deadlocs" which was uploaded to SoundCloud and gained a small following.

Success

In June 2018, now going by the shortened "Blueface", he released a full-length album titled "Famous Cryp". Thanks to the newly titled "Dead Locs", the album became popular around Southern California. The album also featured the original version of his single "Thotiana".

Blueface became a viral sensation that same year when he released the music video for his song "Respect My Cryppin'," which showed off his unorthodox rapping style and connection to the Crips street gang. This exposure led to more of his songs gaining recognition, including "Next Big Thing" and "Thotiana." Blueface became even more well-known when he held a contest on Instagram to determine which high school in the Los Angeles area he should visit; Pasadena High School ended up winning. He ended up going viral again at the end of 2018 when he previewed his new song "Bleed It" online.

Blueface signed with Cash Money West in 2018 which is the West Coast branch of rapper Birdman's Cash Money Records label.

Blueface steadily rose in popularity throughout 2019. Early in the year, he scored his first Billboard Hot 100-charting song with "Thotiana." Later remixed with Cardi B and YG, the song reached number eight on the chart. Also in 2019, Blueface released the music video to his single "Stop Cappin," which drew more than five million views within its first four days on YouTube. He subsequently released his eight-track EP "Dirt Bag," featuring appearances by Rich the Kid, Lil Pump, and Offset, among other artists.

In March of 2020, Blueface released his debut studio album, "Find the Beat." The album features appearances from such artists as Polo G, Gunna, Jeremih, DaBaby, and YBN Nahmir, and includes the singles "Close Up," "First Class," "Obama," and "Holy Moly." Making it to number 64 on the Billboard 200, "Find the Beat" also peaked at number 39 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Blueface has been a featured artist on a number of songs. In 2019, he appeared on French Montana's "Slide," the remix of NLE Choppa's "Shotta Flow," and Farid Bang's "FULU$." The year after that, Blueface had featured appearances on the remixes of DDG's "Moonwalking in Calabasas" and 1TakeJay's "Proud of U."

Boxing Career

Beyond his rapping career, Blueface has ventured into amateur boxing. He made his debut in the summer of 2021 against TikTok star Kane Trujillo, competing on the undercard of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 19: VanZant vs. Ostovich. Blueface ultimately defeated Trujillo via unanimous decision. After being removed from a pair of exhibition matches in 2022 due to alleged domestic abuse against his girlfriend, he was scheduled to fight TikTok star Ed Mathews in London in 2023.

Legal Issues and Imprisonment

Blueface has had multiple run-ins with the law. In late 2018, when a man attempted to rob him at a gas station, he shot at the suspect's car and was arrested and charged with a felony count of shooting at an occupied vehicle. He was released on bail shortly after the incident. Early the next year, Blueface was arrested again, this time for felony gun possession.

In late 2022, Blueface was arrested on charges of attempted murder and shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was sent to prison in the Clark County Detention Center for the crime.

Personal Life

With his ex-girlfriend, social media influencer Jaidyn Alexis, Blueface has a son named Javaughn and a daughter named Journey. His son's name is tattooed on his right arm. In 2020, Alexis destroyed Blueface's car and property when she discovered him cheating on her. Blueface later had his car stolen by his new girlfriend Chrisean Rock.