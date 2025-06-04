Last Updated: June 4, 2025
  1. What Is Bizzy Bone's Net Worth?
  2. The Peak Of Bone Thugs' Success
  3. Solo Career And Artistic Independence
  4. Television Appearance And Advocacy
  5. Legacy And Personal Life

What is Bizzy Bone's Net Worth?

Bizzy Bone is an American rapper who has a net worth of $2 million. Bizzy Bone, born Bryon Anthony McCane, was raised in Columbus, Ohio. His early life was marked by severe trauma. At age four, he was abducted by his mother's boyfriend and held captive for over two years before being rescued. This experience, along with subsequent reports of abuse and molestation, deeply influenced his life and lyrical themes. At age 13, he moved to Cleveland to live with his sisters and their father. It was there he met Layzie Bone, Krayzie Bone, Wish Bone, and Flesh-n-Bone, forming the foundation of what would become Bone Thugs-n-Harmony.

The Peak of Bone Thugs' Success

Bizzy Bone emerged as the youngest and most emotionally raw member of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony. His high-pitched voice, rapid delivery, and spiritual lyrics became trademarks of the group's sound. During their peak in the mid-1990s, Bone Thugs released a string of hits including "Thuggish Ruggish Bone," "1st of tha Month," and the Grammy-winning "Tha Crossroads." Their albums "Creepin on ah Come Up" and "E. 1999 Eternal" went multi-platinum and established them as one of the most distinctive hip-hop acts of the decade.

Rapper Bizzy Bone (Bryon McCane II) of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony backstage in Detroit, Michigan in 2014. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

Solo Career and Artistic Independence

Bizzy launched his solo career in 1998 with the release of "Heaven'z Movie," which debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200 and was later certified Gold. He followed this with a string of releases including "The Gift" (2001), which peaked at #2 on the Billboard Independent Albums chart, "Alpha and Omega" (2004), and "A Song for You" (2008). His solo work often explored spiritual themes, personal redemption, conspiracy theories, and the lingering effects of childhood trauma.

Despite limited promotion for many of his albums, Bizzy developed a loyal underground following. He continued to release independent projects such as "The Greatest Rapper Alive" and "Crossroads: 2010," and collaborated with Layzie Bone on the "Bone Brothers" series.

Getty

Television Appearance and Advocacy

In 2002, Bizzy appeared on "America's Most Wanted," hosted by John Walsh, where he spoke candidly about his abduction and abuse. He also performed a song titled "A.M.W." on the program, thanking Walsh and encouraging other survivors of child abuse to speak out. The episode was widely praised for its honesty and vulnerability, offering fans deeper insight into his personal struggles.

Legacy and Personal Life

Bizzy Bone has been an intermittent but essential figure in Bone Thugs reunions, joining his groupmates for tours, albums, and occasional flare-ups. Known for his unpredictability and emotional candor, he remains one of the most compelling and controversial members of the group. His contribution to melodic rap and vulnerability in hip-hop has influenced a generation of artists.

