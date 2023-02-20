Bishop Don Magic Juan Net Worth

What is Bishop Don "Magic" Juan's Net Worth?

Bishop Don "Magic" Juan is a former pimp, and current hip-hop personality and fashion designer who has a net worth of $300 thousand. Juan began pimping when he was only 16 years old. During this phase in the 1970s, he operated a record store that was actually just a front for his pimping activities. In 1985, Juan retired from pimping claiming divine intervention: "God don't want me to do it no more." Shortly after that, he was ordained as a minister with the Christian Ministers Congress Non-Denominational Council, Inc. He became a mainstream figure after meeting rapper Snoop Dogg backstage at a concert, after which he became friends with the rapper and was even hired as Snoop's "spiritual adviser." Since then, he has been featured in various live rap shows, music videos, TV programs, and films along with established rappers such as 50 Cent, and Da Brat.

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Rappers Net Worth: $300 Thousand Date of Birth: 1950 (73 years old) Place of Birth: Chicago Gender: Male Profession: Actor, Preacher, Pimp, Fashion designer Nationality: United States of America

Early Life

Bishop Don "Magic" Juan was born on November 30, 1950 in Chicago, Illinois and given the name Donald Campbell. He was raised by both his mother and father and grew up with his sister. His father, who was uneducated, managed to become a successful businessman and entrepreneur and helped Campbell develop his own entrepreneurial spirit. However, Campbell would initially use this spirit for less than legitimate businesses, given his early career in pimping.

Pimping Career

Campbell got involved with pimping from the age of 16 through various connections he had made on the streets of Chicago. He had noticed other successful pimps and began dressing like them and adopting their mannerisms. He also read the books of Iceberg Slim, who had formerly been a pimp before becoming a writer. In the 1970s, Campbell began operating a record store in Chicago that also doubled as a way for him to recruit prostitutes. He began going by the name Don "Magic" Juan around this time and living a lavish and excessive lifestyle that involved many women, alcohol, and drug use.

Preaching

However, in 1985, while smoking PCP, Campbell had a spiritual experience which caused him to dedicate his life to serving God. He was later ordained as a minister by Dr. F. L. Johnson of the Christian Ministers Congress Non-Denominational Council, Inc after studying for a few years at the Moody Bible Institute. In 1989, after a few years of preaching, Campbell opened the Magic World Christian Kingdom Church of the Royal Family. While working as a minister, Campbell still maintained his flashy lifestyle and would wear fancy clothing, jewelry, and drive nice cars.

In 1993, Campbell decided to close the church in order to focus on working in the field as a minister of God. In 1994, he published an autobiography called "From Pimp Stick to Pulpit: The Life Story of Don "Magic" Juan."

Entertainment Career

By 2000, Campbell had decided to move to Los Angeles to pursue a career in show business. He had just appeared as himself in the documentary film "American Pimp," which helped launch his career. In the early 2000s, Campbell met rapper Snoop Dogg backstage at the Soul Train awards. The pair became good friends and Campbell began acting as Snoop's spiritual advisor. He also performed the same role for Gina Gerson, as could be seen in an episode of the documentary series "Rocked with Gina Gershon" in 2003.

Campbell's relationship to Snoop Dogg helped him establish other connections throughout Hollywood and land various guest appearances roles in films, television series, and music videos. He was caricatured in Aaron McGruder's comic strip "The Boondocks" in 2003. He had a small role as a pimp associated to character Money Mike, as played by Katt Williams, in the film "Friday After Next." The film also starred Ice Cube. He also appeared in the first episode of "Mind of Mencia." Some of his other television appearances include small roles in "Behind the Music," "Girls Next Door," "The Daily Show," "Rob and Big," "Viva La Bam," and "Pimps Up, Ho's Down." He also appeared on the television show "American Gangster" and has been a guest on the show "Manswers." He appeared as himself in a 2015 episode of "Black-ish."

Campbell can be seen in the B-Real music video "Los Angeles" and 50 Cent's video for "P.I.M.P." He is also featured on the audio track. Additionally, he performs a spoken word interlude on Da Brat's album "Unrestricted" and is featured on Twista's song "Pimp On" from the "Kamikaze" album. He can be heard on the track "Bo$$ Playa" on Snoop Dogg's "Paid tha Cost to Be da Boss" album. He additionally has had appearances in films as part of Snoop Dogg's entourage. These include "Old School" and "Starsky & Hutch." He also appeared in the Rugged Entertainment production "Kiss and Tail: The Hollywood Jumpoff" as directed by Thomas Gibson. The film premiered on Showtime.

Campbell later became interested in a career as a recording artist himself. In 2006, he released a compilation album of soul classics from the 1970s and 1980s called "Green is for the Money, Gold is for the Honeys." In 2010, Snoop Dogg announced that he was helping Campbell produce his first album, though it was ultimately not produced. In 2011, he can be heard on the song "Talent Show" by Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa on their joint album "Mac & Devin Go to High School." Throughout his time in show business, Campbell has kept the name Bishop Don "Magic" Juan and is often credited this way when he appears in films and shows or is featured on tracks.

Personal Life

Not much information is known about Campbell's personal life. Any marriages he has been involved in over the course of his life have not been made public and he does not have any known children. He splits his time between Los Angeles and Chicago when he is not otherwise traveling for work.