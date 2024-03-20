Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Rappers Net Worth: $200 Thousand Birthdate: Sep 3, 1980 (43 years old) Birthplace: New Orleans Gender: Male Profession: Musician, Actor, Record producer, Rapper Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare B.G.'s Net Worth

What is B.G.'s Net Worth?

B.G. is an American rapper who has a net worth of $200 thousand. The moniker "B.G." is short for "Baby Gansta." B.G. signed to Birdman's Cash Money Records in 1993 at the age of 12. In 1997 he formed the Hot Boys rap group with Lil Wayne, Juvenile and Turk. The Hot Boys played a significant role in shaping the sound of Southern hip-hop and popularizing the "bounce" style that became synonymous with New Orleans rap. B.G., Juvenile, and Turk left both the Hot Boys and Cash Money in 2001 after financial disagreements with the label. The group technically released three studio albums, with the third, 2003's "Let 'Em Burn," being released two years after the group disbanded. B.G. has also released a number of successful solo albums and singles. He is perhaps best known for his 1999 single "Bling Bling," which not only peaked at #36 on the Billboard Hot 100 but also coined an iconic term that now defines late 1990s/early 2000s pop culture.

Early Life

B.G. was born Christopher Noel Dorsey on September 3, 1980, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Growing up in the Freret neighborhood, he was exposed to the harsh realities of street life from a young age. Dorsey's father was largely absent and then was killed during an attempted robbery when Christopher was 12. Despite the challenges he faced, Dorsey found solace in music. He began rapping at the age of 12, initially performing under the moniker "Lil Doogie." It was during this time that he met Lil Wayne, who was then going by "Baby D" and would later become a frequent collaborator and close friend.

The Hot Boys

In 1993, Chris met Bryan "Baby" Williams at a barbershop. Williams, who today is better known as Birdman, had recently co-founded the rap label Cash Money Records with his brother Ronald "Slim" Williams. Now, going by "Baby Gangsta" and soon simply "B.G.," Chris and Lil Wayne were both signed to Cash Money Records. They initially performed as a rap duo called the The B.G.'z.

In 1996, B.G. released his first solo studio album, "Chopper City." In 1997, he released "It's All on U, Vol. 1" and "Vol. 2."

That same year, he formed the rap group the Hot Boys, along with Lil Wayne and fellow new label-mates Juvenile and Young Turk. The Hot Boys released their debut studio album, "Get It How U Live!," in October 1997. This album went on to sell 400,000 copies. In 1999, the group released "Guerrilla Warfare." Produced by Cash Money's Mannie Fresh, the album went platinum and reached #5 on the US Hot 100 charts and #1 on the US R&B chart, thanks largely to the singles "I Need A Hot Girl" and "We On Fire."

The Hot Boys disbanded in 2001 when B.G. Juvenile and Turk left Cash Money over allegations of financial mismanagement. Their third album, 2003's "Let 'Em Burn," was recorded while the group was still together between 1998 and 2000 but released two years after they had broken up.

As of this writing, the group has not been able to have a reunion in over two decades. Turk was sentenced to 14 years in prison for second-degree attempted murder in 2006. B.G. was sentenced to 14 years in 2012 for gun possession and witness tampering. Turk was released from jail in October 2012. B.G. had just entered prison at the point to serve his sentence.

Bling Bling

On April 20, 1999, B.G. released his fourth studio album, "Chopper City in the Ghetto." The album sold 140,000 copies in its first week and would eventually be certified multi-platinum. The album's success was propelled by the single "Bling Bling," which reached #36 on the Billboard Hot 100 and changed the cultural lexicon forever. In 2003, the phrase "Bling Bling" was added to the Oxford English Dictionary.

B.G. would go on to release a dozen additional studio albums, but his subsequent endeavors failed to reach the heights of "Chopper City in the Ghetto."

Legal Issues

In November 2009, B.G. was arrested in Covington, Louisiana, after police pulled him over in his Chevrolet Tahoe for a routine traffic stop. In an eventual search of the vehicle, police found three guns, two of which had been reported as stolen. There were also two gun clips, magazines, and illegal drugs. He was also later charged with witness tampering and ultimately sentenced to 14 years in federal prison in July 2012. He was released in September 2023 after serving 11 of his 14 years. He was initially released to a halfway house and will be fully released in July 2024. He was greeted by Birdman upon his release in 2023.