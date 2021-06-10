BamBam Net Worth: BamBam is a South-Korean-based, Thai-born rapper and singer who has a net worth of $10 million. BamBam first earned international fame as a member of the South Korean boy band Got7. He is also a social media and fashion influencer with well over 13 million followers on Instagram alone.

Early Life: BamBam was born Kunpimook Bhuwakul on May 2, 1997 in Bangkok, Thailand. He adopted the stage name BamBam as a reference to Bamm-Bamm from "The Flintstones."

As a kid he became exposed to music through his mother. She was a huge fan of singers like Rain and brought him to several concerts. He started to learn dance at a young age then began taking singing lessons. He was even part of a dance crew called We Zaa Cool which also featured future Blackpink superstar Lisa.

In 2007 Kunpimook won first prize in the Thailand Rain Cover Dance Competition.

Career: After winning several more competitions, at the age of 13 he had moved to South Korea to become a trainee at JYP Entertainment. He spent more than three years training and practicing in what eventually became the boy band Got7.

The band was officially introduced on January 1, 2014. The group was JYP's first boy band in 8 years.

On January 16, 2014, Got7 released a music video for the song "Girls Girls Girls." That same month the group won the New Artist Award at the 29th Golden Disc Awards. They won a similar award at the 24th Seoul Music Awards.

In November 2014 the group released their first full-length studio album, "Identify."

On June 10, 2015 Got7 released the single "Love Train."

They released a second full-length album, "Moriagatteyo" in 2016. Also in 2016 they released "Flight Log: Turbulence."

In 2018 the group released "Present: You" and in 2020 they released "Breath of Love: Last Piece."

Departure from JYPE: On January 19, 2011 BamBam announced he was leaving JYP Entertainment upon to expiration of his contract. He soon signed a new contract with Abyss Company.

Solo Career: BamBam released his debut solo album "Ribbon" on June 15, 2021.