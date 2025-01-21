What is Baka Prase's Net Worth?

Baka Prase is the online handle of Bogdan Ilić, a Serbian YouTuber, professional gamer, rapper, and actor who has a net worth of $6 million. After gaining recognition for playing the video game "League of Legends" on the professional esports circuit, he released his first album of hip hop music, "Institucija," in 2018.

Early Life and Education

Bogdan Ilić was born on September 16, 1996 in Vranje, Serbia to Anastasija-Vesna, an actress and writer, and Nenad, a priest, writer, and director. He has an older brother named Pavle, an older sister named Jelisaveta, and a younger sister named Natalija. After completing his primary and secondary educations, Ilić was rejected by the music academy to which he had applied. As a result, he became a storage worker.

Career

Ilić launched his YouTube career in 2016 with his channel Baka Prase, which became his online handle. Around this time, he began playing the multiplayer online battle arena video game "League of Legends" for the professional esports teams KlikTech and Fortuna. In 2018, Ilić released his first hip hop album, "Institucija," and established a gaming club with the same name. Also that year, he performed at the Balkan Tube Festival in Banja Luka and at the Nikola Pasić ice skating park in Belgrade. In 2019, Ilić performed in Novi Sad, where so many children came to see him that the audience needed to be evacuated. The same year, he performed in Kosovo and starred alongside other YouTube personalities in the film "Ideš? Idem!" In 2020, Ilić returned to professional esports to compete with his own team, Šaim se. A couple of years later, he launched his own fast food chain in Serbia called Kod Bake. The chain was shut down in early 2024.

Controversies

Ilić has been the subject of many controversies during his career. In 2017, he was denounced for allegedly mocking a 12-year-old girl's online video, and in 2018 he was taken to task for criticizing a song by YouTuber sisters Andjela and Nadja. Over the subsequent years, Ilić was engaged in various feuds with other Serbian YouTubers, exchanging diss-tracks with the likes of K1KA, Voyage, and media magnate Željko Mitrović. In 2021, after K1KA died by suicide, Ilić paused his career. Later, in the wake of his feud with Mitrović in 2022, he had his primary and secondary YouTube channels terminated. The primary channel was eventually reinstated.

Ilić's biggest controversy has surrounded allegations of child grooming, which first emerged in the summer of 2020. In response to the first accusation, he claimed that the 16-year-old girl with whom he had sexual intercourse told him she was 18. After that, another girl posted on Twitter and TikTok that Ilić was conducting sexually explicit chats with minors. Consequently, he was dropped by his sponsors. Ilić generated more controversy when a video surfaced on Twitter supposedly showing him in possession of cocaine. Although he defended himself, claiming the substance was just rice, he said he would be taking a break from YouTue due to the allegations.

Personal Life

Ilić is in a relationship with fellow Serbian YouTuber Anja Bla.