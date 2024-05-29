Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Rappers Net Worth: $2 Million Birthdate: Aug 11, 1985 (38 years old) Birthplace: Morrisville Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 10 in (1.78 m) Profession: Rapper, Artist, Musician, Music artist Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Asher Roth's Net Worth

What Is Asher Roth's Net Worth?

Asher Roth is an American rapper who has a net worth of $2 million. Asher Roth acquired that net worth as a recording artist with Schoolboy/SRC/Universal Records. Since the release of his first album in 2009, Roth has achieved popularity with his song "I Love College." Asher signed with Scooter Braun's School Boy label and with Steve Rifkind of SRC and Universal Records. In 2008, Roth released his mixtape online. He was included in "XXL's" 2009 Freshman Class with the likes of Kid Cudi and B.o.B. Asher's debut single, "I Love College," was released in January 2009, and it made it to #12 on the U.S. "Billboard" Hot 100 chart. Roth has released the albums "Asleep in the Bread Aisle" (2009) "RetroHash" (2014), and "Flowers on the Weekend" (2020) as well as six EPs and six mixtapes. He appeared in the 2013 film "$50K and a Call Girl: A Love Story," and his music has been featured in the television series "90210" (2009), "Gossip Girl" (2011), and "The Chi" (2018) and the film "The Cabin in the Woods" (2011).

Early Life

Asher Roth was born Asher Paul Roth on August 11, 1985, in Morrisville, Pennsylvania. He is the son of yoga instructor Elizabeth McConnell and design firm executive director David Roth, and his ancestry is Scottish and Jewish. Asher graduated from Pennsbury High School, then he majored in Elementary Education at West Chester University. While in college, Roth recorded his own verses over other rappers' popular tracks. As a college sophomore, Asher posted some verses on MySpace and sent a friend request to record promoter Scooter Braun, who formerly served as VP of Marketing for the record label So So Def Recordings. A week after the two made contact, Roth traveled to Atlanta, where Braun signed him to a record deal and became his manager.

Career

After meeting Braun in person, Roth moved to Atlanta to pursue a career in the music industry. Buzz grew around him, resulting in several record labels courting Asher, and he signed a joint deal between Schoolboy Records (Braun's label) and SRC/Universal Records chairman Steve Rifkind. In June 2008, Roth released his first professional recording, the mixtape "The Greenhouse Effect Vol. 1." He was featured on the cover of "XXL" magazine as part of its 2009 Freshman Class. Asher released his first single, "I Love College, in early 2009, and it reached #8 on the UK Hip Hop/R&B chart, #12 on the "Billboard" Hot 100 chart, #16 on the "Billboard" Bubbling Under R&B/Hip-Hop Singles chart, and #18 on the "Billboard" Hot Rap Songs chart and was certified 2x Platinum in the U.S. In March 2009, Roth released the single "Lark on my Go-Kart," which peaked at #95 on the "Billboard" Hot 100 chart. He released his debut album, "Asleep in the Bread Aisle," in April 2009, and it was certified Gold in the U.S. and reached #5 on the "Billboard" 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts, #3 on the Top Rap Albums chart, and #4 on the UK R&B Albums chart.

Before releasing his second album, Asher released "The Rawth EP" (with Nottz Raw, 2010) and the mixtapes "Seared Foie Gras with Quince and Cranberry" (2010), "Pabst & Jazz" (2011), and "The Greenhouse Effect Vol. 2" (2013). His 2010 non-album single "G.R.I.N.D (Get Ready It's a New Day)" reached #79 on the "Billboard" Hot 100 chart and #67 on the Canadian Hot 100 chart. Roth released his follow-up to "Asleep in the Bread Aisle," "RetroHash," in April 2014, and it peaked at #45 on the "Billboard" 200 chart, #28 on the UK R&B Albums chart, and #12 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. He followed it with the 2016 EP "Rawther," then he released his third album, "Flowers on the Weekend," in April 2020. Since the release of "Flowers on the Weekend," Asher has released the mixtape "The Greenhouse Effect Vol. 3" (2021) and the EPs "GEV3-Piece" (2021), "Why's It So Grey Out?" (with Heather Grey, 2022), and "Temporary Heaven" (with Heather Grey, 2024).

Personal Life

Though his father is Jewish, Asher doesn't consider himself Jewish. His mother is Presbyterian. Roth has been open about the fact that he uses cannabis, and during an interview with DJ Vlad, he stated, "Cigarettes don't do anything for you except kill you… I honestly don't believe [marijuana] is the gateway drug, because I use it, and I've never done anything else… I'm trying to be open about my pot smoking."

Award Nominations

In 2009, Roth earned MTV Video Music Award nominations for Best New Artist and Best Hip-Hop Video for "Asher Roth: I Love College."