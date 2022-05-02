ASAP Ferg Net Worth:

What is ASAP Ferg's Net Worth?

ASAP Ferg is an American hip hop recording artist who has a net worth of $6 million. ASAP Ferg has recorded as both a solo artist and as a member of the hip hop collective A$AP Mob. His solo releases include the studio albums "Trap Lord" and "Always Strive and Prosper," the EP "Floor Seats," and the mixtape "Floor Seats II." Beyond the world of music, Ferg founded the street fashion and lifestyle brand Traplord. He has done endorsement work for brands ranging from Adidas to Tiffany's.

Early Life

ASAP Ferg, whose real name is Darold Durard Brown Ferguson Jr., was born on October 20, 1988 in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City to Trinidadian immigrant parents. His father, Darold Sr., owned a local boutique and printed logos and shirts for such musical artists as Heavy D, Bell Biv DeVoe, and Teddy Riley. Taking inspiration from his father, Ferg started his own clothing and jewelry lines as a teenager. In 2005, he launched Devoni Clothing, through which he designed and sold high-end belts.

Career Beginnings in Music

Ferg began venturing into the world of music in the late 00s, and by 2009, had cultivated a potent trap style of hip hop. With his high school friend ASAP Rocky, he joined the hip hop collective A$AP Mob, from which they both took their stage names.

First Single and "Trap Lord"

In 2012, Ferg had his breakthrough with his first single, "Work," which initially appeared on the A$AP Mob mixtape "Lords Never Worry." Soon, the music video for the song garnered over two million views online, launching Ferg to fame. He went on to sign a record deal with RCA Records and Polo Grounds. Finally, in August of 2013, Ferg released his debut studio album, entitled "Trap Lord." Featuring guest appearances by such artists as French Montana, Waka Flocka Flame, B-Real, and ASAP Rocky, the album debuted at number nine on the Billboard 200. "Trap Lord" was supported by three singles: "Hood Pope," "Shabba," and the remix of Ferg's debut single "Work."

Further Releases

Following the success of "Trap Lord," Ferg released his debut mixtape, "Ferg Forever," in November of 2014. It includes guest appearances by Twista, Big Sean, Wynter Gordon, and M.I.A., among others. Ferg subsequently released the music video for his single "Dope Walk," which was composed entirely of iPhone footage taken during New York Fashion Week. In 2016, Ferg released his second studio album, "Always Strive and Prosper." The album's first single was "New Level," featuring Future; peaking at number 90 on the Billboard Hot 100, it became Ferg's highest-charting single to date.

In 2017, Ferg released his third studio album, "Still Striving," featuring appearances from Meek Mill, Lil Yachty, Migos, Busta Rhymes, Snoop Dogg, and many others. The album was supported by the single "Plain Jane," which became Ferg's newest highest-charting single when it made it to number 26 on the Billboard Hot 100. A remix of the song featuring Nicki Minaj came out later in the year. Ferg's other solo releases have included the EP "Floor Seats," which was released in 2019, and the mixtape "Floor Seats II," from 2020. The latter release spawned the single "Move Ya Hips," featuring Minaj and MadeinTYO. Notably, the song set the record for the largest single-week downward movement on the Billboard Hot 100 when it descended from its peak position of number 19 to number 99 the very next week.

Featured Appearances

As a featured artist, Ferg has appeared on numerous songs by other singers and rappers. In 2014, he was featured on Ariane Grande's "Hands on Me"; G-Eazy's "Lotta That"; Elie Varner's "Don't Wanna Dance"; Haim's "My Song 5"; and Crystal Caines' "Whiteline," among other tracks. Since then, he has been featured on such songs as SEVDALIZA's "That Damaged Girl"; Lost Kings' "Look At Us Now"; DJ Premier's "Our Streets"; Octavian's "Lit"; Big Sean's "Bezerk"; and Onefour's "Say it Again."

Tours

Among his notable tours, Ferg went on the 23-stop Turnt & Burnt tour with Playboi Carti in 2016. He is accompanied on his tours by his DJ, TJ Mizell, the son of famed DJ Jam Master Jay.

Television Career

Ferg has appeared on a handful of television programs over the years. In 2016, he voiced the character of Bodega Cat in an episode of the adult animated comedy series "Animals." Later, in 2020, he appeared on the sketch comedy show "The Eric Andre Show." Ferg also made a guest appearance in a 2021 episode of the Netflix reality series "Nailed It!"

Traplord Brand

In late 2012, Ferg founded the street fashion and lifestyle brand Traplord in New York City. Named after Ferg's debut studio album, the brand is based on his design and fashion background, and offers items such as bucket hats, snapbacks, and camouflage-print apparel. Traplord has collaborated with other brands such as Young & Reckless, Virgin Mega, and Culture Kings to launch various capsule collections and exclusive clothing lines.