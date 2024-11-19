What is Arabian Prince's Net Worth?

Arabian Prince is an American rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer who has a net worth of $500 thousand. Arabian Prince is best known for being a founding member of N.W.A. – one of the earliest and most influential hip-hop groups in America, including rappers Dr. Dre and Ice Cube.

Early Years

Kim Renard Nazel, professionally known as Arabian Prince, was born on June 17, 1965, in Compton, California, to political activist, author, and radio talk show host Joseph "Skippy" Nazel Jr. Using the resources at the radio station where his father was employed, Arabian Prince recorded mix tapes he would take to school and sell. Arabian Prince has always credited his mother's talent as a classical pianist for beginning his love of music.

Arabian Prince graduated from Junipero Serra High School – a private, Roman Catholic college preparatory school in Gardena, California, before obtaining a job in a luggage store. At that time, he was also deejaying at a local community center on the weekends. The center was later named "The Cave," and he continued spinning music there for more than three years. He also deejayed at a local roller-skating rink. A fan of the American singer Prince, he referred to himself professionally as DJ Prince until a girl at the roller rink suggested he change his nickname to Arabian Prince.

Music Production

In 1984, Arabian Prince produced the song "Supersonic" for the American female rap group J.J. Fad. The song reached number 10 on the Billboard Hot Dance/Club Songs chart. The album was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America, and the group became the first all-female rap group to be nominated for a Grammy Award.

Solo Career

Arabian Prince's album "Strange Life" was released in 1984, followed by the albums "It Ain't Tough" and "Take You Home Girl" in 1985. The next year, he released the albums "Situation Hot" and "Freak City."

Bobby Jimmy and the Critters

Arabian Prince began working with Bobby Jimmy and the Critters – a musical group led by American radio DJ Russ Parr. Parr owned his own recording label – Rapsur Records – which produced the albums "Ugly Knuckle Butt" in 1985, "Roaches: The Beginning" in 1986 and "Back and Proud" in 1987.

N.W.A.

In 1986, Arabian Prince became a founding member of N.W.A. – which stands for Niggaz Wit Attitudes – one of the earliest and most influential hip-hop groups in America. Active from 1987 to 1991, the group's music drew a lot of controversy due to lyrics viewed as misogynistic, violent, homophobic, and giving reverence to drugs and criminal acts. The group's original members included rappers Dr. Dre, Eazy-E, and Ice Cube. DJ Yella and MC joined soon after. The group's first album, "N.W.A. and the Posse," hit number 39 on Billboard magazine's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart. Their next album, "Straight Outta Compton," was released in 1988, followed by Arabian Prince leaving the group due to contract disagreements and arguments over royalties.

Going Solo Again

Arabian Prince's first album after leaving N.W.A. was "Brother Arab," which was released in 1989 by Orpheus Records. The album's lead single, "She's Got a Big Posse," reached number nine on Billboard's Hot Rap Songs chart. The album itself reached number 193 on the Billboard 200 chart and number 55 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. That same year, he released the album "Professor X." The album "Where's My Bytches" followed in 1993.

Compilation albums released by Arabian Prince included "Situation Hot," released in 1990; "Innovative Life: The Anthology, 1984-1989," released in 2008; and a rerelease of "Professor X" in 2007.