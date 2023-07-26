Afroman net worth

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Rappers Net Worth: $200 Thousand Date of Birth: Jul 28, 1974 (48 years old) Place of Birth: Palmdale Gender: Male Profession: Musician, Rapper Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Afroman's Net Worth

What Is Afroman's Net Worth?

Afroman is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter who has a net worth of $200 thousand. Afroman is best known for his 2001 Grammy-nominated single "Because I Got High." He has released 18 studio albums, including "My Fro-losophy" (1998), "Because I Got High" (2000), "The Good Times" (2001), "Drunk 'n' High" (2006), "The Frorider" (2014), "Happy to Be Alive" (2016), and "Lemon Pound Cake" (2022). In nine countries, the single "Because I Got High" reached #1 on the charts and was certified Platinum or higher. That year Afroman also had a hit with "Crazy Rap," which went 3x Platinum in the U.S. and reached the top 10 on the UK Singles Chart and Irish Singles Chart.

In December 2022, Afroman announced that he was running for president in the 2024 election, and his campaign manager, Jason Savage, wrote on his behalf on Instagram, "My Fellow Americans, there comes a time in the course of human events when change must be affected. That time is now. Americans are suffering, and the status quo is no longer acceptable. Inflation is out of control. The economy is in shambles. The housing market is staggering. Politicians are corrupt. Bad apples are allowed to remain in law enforcement, amongst our noble and brave officers." Afroman later outlined his platform's priorities, which include the decriminalization of cannabis, law enforcement reform, reparations for African-Americans, the legalization of prostitution, and criminal justice reform.

Early Life

Afroman was born Joseph Edgar Foreman on July 28, 1974, in Los Angeles, California. He grew up in Jackson, Mississippi, and he moved back to South-Central L.A. at a young age. Afroman later lived in Palmdale, California, and Las Vegas, Nevada.

Career

In middle school, Afroman wrote his first song, "Hairy Carrie," which was about a fellow student who bullied other students about their appearances. As an eighth grader, he began recording his songs and selling the tapes to his classmates. He said of that time, "The first tape I made was about my eighth-grade teacher. She got me kicked out of school for sagging my pants, which was a big deal back then. So I wrote this song about her and it sold about 400 copies: it was selling to teachers, students, just about everybody. And I realized that, even though I wasn't at school, my song was at school, so in a way I was still there. All these people would come by my house just to give me comments about how cool they thought the song was." Afroman also performed at church during his youth, playing both the guitar and the drums. He released his debut album, "My Fro-losophy," independently on October 6, 1998, then he moved to Hattiesburg, Mississippi, where he met producer Tim Ramenofsky, bassist/keyboardist Darrell Havard, and drummer Jody Stallone. In 2000, Afroman found success with the album "Because I Got High," which was released on T-Bones Records. The title track was a massive hit, topping the charts in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, New Zealand, Norway, Scotland, and the U.K. The single was certified 2× Platinum in Australia and Platinum in eight countries.

In 2000, Afroman also released the album "Sell Your Dope," and the single "Crazy Rap" went 3x Platinum in the U.S. and reached #7 on the Irish Singles Chart and #10 on the UK Singles Chart. In 2001, he released the Gold album "The Good Times" after signing with Universal Records, and it reached #10 on the "Billboard" 200 chart and #9 on the "Billboard" Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Afroman returned to releasing albums independently with 2004's "Afroholic… The Even Better Times," which peaked at #99 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Next, he released the albums "Jobe Bells" (2004), "4R0:20" (2004), "The Hungry Hustlerz: Starvation Is Motivation" (2004), "Drunk 'n' High" (2006), "A Colt 45 Christmas" (2006), "Waiting to Inhale"(2008), and "Frobama: Head of State" (2009). In 2011, he released four mixtapes, "Fro-Jams," "Save a Cadillac, Ride a Homeboy," "The Prodigal Son," and "Cross-Country Pimpin'," followed by the albums "Marijuana Music" (2013), "The Frorider" (2014), "Happy to Be Alive" (2016), "Cold Fro-T-5 and Two Frigg Fraggs" (2017), "Save a Cadillac, Ride a Homeboy" (2020), and "Lemon Pound Cake" (2022). In 2014, Afroman released a remix of "Because I Got High" in support of the legalization of marijuana in partnership with Weedmaps and the non-profit organization Norml.

Personal Life

In 2003, Afroman said that he had become a Christian, and he told the "Chicago Tribune," "I gave my life to God." He added, "Seriously, I'm a new person. In Christianity, we have to glorify God. Afroman was glorifying myself." A decade later, he released the hour-long YouTube video "How To Be Happy In An Unhappy World – Sermon By Afroman."

In February 2015, a woman named Haley Byrd walked onstage during an Afroman concert in Biloxi, Mississippi. The woman was dancing and had a drink in her hand, and when she approached him from behind, Afroman punched her in the face. Security eventually escorted him offstage, and after being taken into custody, he was charged with assault. His representative stated that the assault occurred because it was an involuntary reaction to the woman invading Afroman's space. Afroman pleaded guilty to assault and was ordered to attend anger management classes. He publicly apologized to Byrd, and when she sued him, the two parties agreed on a settlement of $65,000.

In August 2022, Afroman's home was raided by the Adams County, Ohio Sheriff's department on suspicion of drug trafficking and kidnapping. Authorities didn't find anything during the search, and Afroman said he "had nothing more in his house than the ends of a few blunts and unused pipes made for him by fans." Afroman was in Chicago at the time of the raid, and he criticized the officers for damaging his property; it cost more than $20,000 to repair his gate, door, and security system wiring. Officers seized over $5,000 in cash during the raid and eventually returned $4,600 of it. Afroman later recorded three songs about the incident, "Will You Help Me Repair My Door," "Why You Disconnecting My Video Camera," and "Lemon Pound Cake," and the music videos for these songs featured security camera recordings of the police raid. In March 2023, seven of the Adams County Sheriff's department's police officers filed a lawsuit against Afroman, alleging that he invaded their privacy when he used the security camera recordings in his music videos.

Award Nominations

In 2002, Afroman earned a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Solo Performance for "Because I Got High."