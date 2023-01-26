Ace Hood Net Worth:

What is Ace Hood's Net Worth?

Early Life

Antoine Franklin McColister was born on May 11, 1988 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. He was raised by his mother, who is of Haitian origin, in Deerfield Beach, Florida. He grew up with his younger cousin, Ty Barton, and attended Deerfield Beach High School. He was involved in sports and athletics from a young age and played on the high school's football team. Following an injury that he sustained in the 10th grade, he realized he would likely be unable to pursue his dream of playing football professionally. He then began to seriously consider becoming a rapper. He started promoting himself at open mic events and local talent shows, going by the name Ace Hood. He also teamed up with a local rap group called Dollaz & Dealz and released a single entitled "M.O.E." in 2006.

Career

A pivotal moment in Hood's career came in 2007 when he met DJ Khaled outside the office of the WEDR 99 Jamz radio station and gave him a demo tape. Khaled then asked Hood to perform a freestyle over the instrumental of his song "I'm So Hood" from Khaled's second album, "We the Best." He was so impressed by Hood's skill that he eventually signed him to his We the Best Music Group label.

After being signed, Hood began working on his first album. "Gutta" was released in 2008 and featured singles "Cash Flow" featuring T-Pain and Rick Ross and "Ride" featuring Trey Songz. The album debuted at number 36 on the Billboard 200. He also released two mixtapes.- "Ace Won't Fold" and "All Bets On Ace." In addition to making his own music, he was also featured as a guest performer on the DJ Khaled track "Out Here Grindin'" which included performances by Akon, Rick Ross, and Lil Boosie, among others. The single was included on DJ Khaled's third studio album, "We Global," which was eventually certified gold by the RIAA.

Less than a year after releasing his first album, Hood released his second album called "Ruthless." The album featured the singles "Overtime" and "Loco Wit the Cake." It also included guest performances by artists like Rick Ross, Ludacris, The Dream, Birdman, Lloyd, and Jazmine Sullivan. It debuted at number 23 on the Billboard 200 when it was released in June of 2009.

Around two years later, Hood released his third studio album called "Blood, Sweat & Tears." The first single off the album, "Hustle Hard," became his highest charting single so far. Other singles from the album include "Go 'N' Get It" and "Body 2 Body" featuring Chris Brown. The album became Hood's most successful, debuting at number eight on the Billboard 200. He also promoted the album with his first concert tour which he called the Hustle Hard Tour. Around this time, Hood was also featured on a number of tracks from DJ Khaled's fifth studio album, "We the Best Forever."

In 2012, Hood started collaborating with artist Bow Wow from Cash Money Records. They released a track together entitled "We Going Hard." He was later signed to Cash Money Records as well and began working on his fourth studio album. The first single from the album, "Bugatti," was released in January of 2013. It became his most successful single to date and peaked at number 33 on the Billboard Hot 100. The full album was released in mid-2013 and featured performances by Meek Mill, Anthony Hamilton, Chris Brown, and Betty Wright.

The following year, Hood released a mixtape called "Starvation 3." The mixtape included performances by Vado and Mavado, both of whom were also signed to the We the Best label. In the middle of 2014, he released another mixtape called "Body Bag 3." A couple of months later, he worked with Rich Homie Quan and released the single "We Don't."

Hood remained on the We the Best label until 2016, when he announced that he would be venturing out to work as an independent artist. He released his fifth album, "Mr. Hood," in 2020 and a sixth album, "M.I.N.D. (Memories Inside Never Die)" in 2022. Hood also announced in 2021 that he would be joining the cast of "Love & Hip Hop: Miami."

Personal Life

Hood was in a relationship with girlfriend Shanice Tyria Sarratt in the early 2010s. Together, they had twin girls named Lyric and Sailor in May of 2011. Tragically, Lyric died shortly after birth due to health complications. The couple had a son together a couple of years later. Hood and Sarratt broke up some time after the birth of their son. He then began dating Shelah Marie and proposed to her in April of 2019. The couple married in February of 2020. Hood is a Christian and has spoken openly about his belief in God.