What was Steve Wright's Net Worth?

Steve Wright was an English radio personality and disc jockey who had a net worth of $6 million. Steve Wright was best known as one of radio's most popular and entertaining presenters, formatting his broadcasts to include a host of zany characters. His cheery demeanor and easygoing love of life brought joy to radio audiences for over four decades.

Salary

According to a government disclosure in 2018, Steve Wright's salary was 550,000 pounds per year, which is the same as $726 thousand USD per year.

Early Years

Steven Richard Wright was born on August 26, 1954 in Greenwich, London, England, one of two children born to Richard and June Wright. Richard managed a store in Trafalgar Square.

Steve attended Eastwood High School in Southend-on-Sea, Essex. He was often bullied as a kid and called names such as "Big Nose."

After graduation, Steve worked in the insurance industry for about three years before tiring of it and becoming a newspaper journalist. He went on to work as a record librarian for the BBC and then as host of his own radio shows.

Radio

From 1981 to 1993, Steve Wright hosted "Steve Wright in the Afternoon" – a weekly two-and-a-half hour chat, music, and comedy show. His radio show "Steve Wright in the Morning" was aired from 1994 to 1995. From 1996 until 2024, Steve hosted "Steve Wright's Sunday Love Songs" on BBC Radio 2. He was often lovingly referred to by his fans as "DJ Silly Boy."

Television

Steve Wright hosted several shows on BBC Television, including "Home Truths," "Auntie's TV Favorites," "The Steve Wright People Show" and "Top of the Pops."

Writing

In 2005, Steve Wright released his book "Steve Wright's Book of Factoids." For the project, Steve selected the most fascinating and bizarre trivia he could find from around the world. Explanations, commentary, and anecdotes accompany the bits of trivia, along with illustrations and humorous photographs.

Accolades

Steve Wright was the recipient of the Best DJ of the Year award by a 1994 reader's poll in the Daily Mirror as well as the 1998 Television and Radio Industries Club award for Radio Personality of the Year. At the 2024 New Year Honours for services in radio, he was appointed a member of the Order of the British Empire.

Personal Life

In 1985, Steve Wright married Cyndi Robinson, whom he met in 1976 while he was working for an independent radio station. She was a newspaper journalist who had been sent to interview him. He proposed to her live on the air in 1983. She was driving when she heard the proposal over the air so stopped, found a phone and called to say yes. He and Cyndi divorced in 1999 after living separately for nearly four years. They have two children together; Lucy Wright and Tom Wright. Cyndi died suddenly at her home in West Sussex in July of 2020.

Death

Friends and neighbors of Steve Wright claimed that he became extremely withdrawn following the COVID-19 pandemic and that he adhered to an unhealthy diet. He died suddenly on February 12, 2024, at his home in Marylebone, London, England, due to acute peritonitis and a perforated gastric peptic ulcer.