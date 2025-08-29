What is Santiago Matías's Net Worth?

Santiago Matías is a Dominican radio talk show host, radio and record producer, and media mogul who has a net worth of $4 million. Also known by the sobriquet Alofoke, he founded Alofoke Music Group and his own radio talk show devoted to Latin urban music. Matías also launched the record label Fuse Music, through which he signed Dominican-American rapper Mark B.

Early Life and Education

Santiago Matías was born Esmelin Santiago Matías García on December 6, 1981 in the Ensanche Capotillo section of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. He was born to a 15-year-old mother, who raised him with the help of his grandmother and aunt. Matías began rapping when he was a kid, and in 2000 he toured with renowned Dominican rapper Vakero. Although he attended college for a while, studying computer engineering, he dropped out during his junior year to focus on music.

Alofoke Music Group

Frustrated with the lack of mainstream coverage of the Latin urban music genre in the Dominican Republic, Matías founded Alofoke Music Group in 2006 to give a platform to Urbano artists in the country. The company began online, where Matías put up exclusive content focused on the underground Dominican rap scene. Within months of its creation, the Alofoke Music website was receiving thousands of visitors a day. In 2013, Matías branched out to radio and created the "Alofoke Radio Show," on which he interviews Urbano music stars. The show aired on Power 103.7 FM before moving to KQ 94.5 FM.

One of the popular segments of the "Alofoke Radio Show," called "Alofoke Sin Censura," features Matías asking artists about their personal lives and their opinions on social issues. Interview guests over the years have included such internationally-famous Latin artists as Bad Bunny, Arcángel, J Balvin, and Anuel AA. Matías has also interviewed various politicians on the show, including former Dominican Vice President Margarita Cedeño de Fernández and former Dominican President Hipólito Mejía. In 2021, Matías and singer Ozuna acquired the bolero and ballad radio station Sonido Suave and changed its name to Alofoke FM. They concurrently changed its format to focus on urban contemporary music.

Other Endeavors

In 2013, Matías launched the record label Fuse Music to further promote Urbano artists. Through the label, he signed Dominican-American rapper Mark B, for whom he secured high-profile collaborations with such Latin artists as Bad Bunny and Maluma.

In early 2024, Matías became involved with the Américas Kings League, a seven-a-side football league consisting of 12 teams of Latin footballers and media personalities. Matías serves as co-chair of the team Galácticos del Caribe.