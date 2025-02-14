What is Richard Blade's net worth?

Richard Blade is an English American radio, television, and film personality who has a net worth of $2 million.

Richard Blade stands as one of the most influential figures in American radio and the 1980s New Wave music movement. As the voice of KROQ Los Angeles during the station's meteoric rise, Blade helped introduce countless British and European artists to American audiences while becoming one of the most recognized DJs in the country. Beyond radio, he expanded into television, hosting shows on MTV and VH1, wrote successful memoirs, and continues to broadcast on SiriusXM's 1st Wave channel, cementing his legacy as a pivotal figure in alternative music culture.

Early Life and Career Beginnings

Born Richard Sheppard in Bristol, England, Blade developed his passion for music while working as a DJ in British clubs during the 1970s. After relocating to Los Angeles in 1976, he adopted the moniker Richard Blade and began working at small radio stations. His breakthrough came in 1982 when he joined KROQ-FM, a station that would become synonymous with alternative music and New Wave culture.

The KROQ Years

At KROQ, Blade became instrumental in breaking new artists and shaping the sound of 1980s alternative music. His deep knowledge of British music and genuine enthusiasm helped introduce American audiences to bands like Depeche Mode, Duran Duran, and The Cure. His morning show became must-listen radio for Southern California's growing alternative music scene, and his influence helped KROQ become one of the most important alternative radio stations in the country.

Television and Media Expansion

Blade's success at KROQ led to opportunities in television. He hosted "MV3," a music video show on KCAL-TV, and became a regular personality on MTV and VH1. His Video One program on KCAL reached over 5 million households. He also appeared in several films and television shows, including "Square Pegs" and "Girls Just Want to Have Fun," further expanding his cultural impact beyond radio.

Legacy and Current Work

Through his decades in broadcasting, Blade has maintained his passion for New Wave and alternative music. His memoir "World In My Eyes" became a bestseller, chronicling his experiences during the height of the New Wave era. Today, he continues to broadcast on SiriusXM's 1st Wave channel and hosts special events and concerts celebrating '80s music. His dedication to preserving and celebrating the New Wave era has earned him a dedicated following and respect throughout the industry.

Impact on Music Culture

Blade's influence on American music culture cannot be overstated. As one of the primary conduits between British New Wave and American audiences, he helped shape the musical tastes of a generation. His support of emerging artists and dedication to alternative music helped establish Los Angeles as a crucial hub for new wave and alternative rock. Many artists, including members of Depeche Mode and Duran Duran, have credited Blade's early support as crucial to their success in America.