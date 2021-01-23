Kim Lee Net Worth: Kim Lee is an Asian-American electronic DJ, actress, model and reality television star who has a net worth of $500,000. Referred to be some as the "Asian Kim Kardashian", Kim Lee is a successful DJ but is probably best-known for being a cast member on the Netflix reality show "Bling Ring" which debuted in January 2021.

Kim Lee was born on May 22, 1988 in Orange County, California. He step-father is a semi-famous author named Daniel Segal. Her mother is Vietnamese. In the early 2000s Kim pursued a career in modeling, even appearing on runways for designers like Marc Jacobs at shows in Paris and New York. She then pivoted to acting, landing a small part in "The Hangover II". She also appeared in music videos for Kanye West, Nicki Minaj and Katy Perry while popping up on TV shows like "Entourage" and "CSI".

In 2011 FHM named her the Sexiest Woman in the World.

At some point Kim decided to focus entirely on a DJing career. Over time she developed an impressive following and has even been described as the "Asian Calvin Harris". She is reportedly very popular in East Asia, where she can command as much as $50,000 for a set.

She competed on the Vietnamese version of the "Amazing Race" and hosts "Yo! MTV Raps Asia" while working as a DJ around Los Angeles.

In January 2021 her profile was raised significantly after Kim was revealed as one of the stars of the Netflix reality series "Bling Empire". The show follows the lives of several extremely wealthy Asian-Americans in Los Angeles.