Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Richest DJs Net Worth: $25 Million Date of Birth: Mar 15, 1977 (46 years old) Place of Birth: Dallas Gender: Male Profession: Music Video Director, Musician, Painter, Turntablist, Film Director, Disc jockey Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Joe Hahn's Net Worth

What Is Joe Hahn's Net Worth?

Joe Hahn is an American musician, director, producer, and DJ who has a net worth of $25 million. Joe Hahn is best known for being the creative director and DJ for the rock band Linkin Park, which has released the studio albums "Hybrid Theory" (2000), "Meteora" (2003), "Minutes to Midnight" (2007), "A Thousand Suns" (2010), "Living Things"(2012), "The Hunting Party" (2014), and "One More Light" (2017). Linkin Park has been on hiatus since lead singer Chester Bennington's death in 2017. Six of the band's albums were certified Platinum or higher in the U.S., with "Hybrid Theory" going Diamond and "Meteora" going 7× Platinum. Linkin Park is known for hit singles such as "In the End," "Somewhere I Belong," "Numb," "What I've Done," "New Divide," "Burn It Down," and "Heavy" (featuring Kiiara). Hahn has directed several Linkin Park music videos as well as the music videos "Static-X: Cold" (2002), "Xzibit Feat. Dr. Dre: Symphony in X Major" (2002), and "Steve Aoki Feat. BTS: Waste It on Me" (2018) and the film "Mall" (2014).

Joe has produced the videos "Linkin Park: Frat Party at the Pankake Festival" (2001), "Linkin Park: Faint" (2003), "Breaking the Habit" (2004), "The Meeting of a Thousand Suns" (2010), and "Linkin Park – iTunes Festival: London 2011" and the documentary "OJ Simpson: Monster or Myth?" (2010). Hahn worked on special effects for the 2000 miniseries "Dune" and served as a digital visual effects supervisor on the 1998 film "3 Ninjas: High Noon at Mega Mountain" and the 2003 TV movie "Nefertiti Revealed." "Dune" earned him an Academy of Television Arts and Sciences College Television Award for Special Make-up Effects.

Early Life

Joe Hahn was born Joseph Hahn on March 15, 1977, in Dallas, Texas. He grew up with two older sisters in Glendale, California, and he is a second-generation Korean American. Joe started DJing as a teenager, and he attended Herbert Hoover High School, graduating in 1995. He then studied illustration at Pasadena's Art Center College of Design, but he didn't graduate.

Linkin Park

While attending the Art Center College of Design, Hahn met musician Mike Shinoda. Joe joined Mike's band, Xero, and they released a 1997 self-titled demo album before changing the name of the group to Hybrid Theory. After Hybrid Theory released a 1999 self-titled EP, the band name was changed to Linkin Park. The band released the album "Hybrid Theory" on October 24, 2000, and it reached the top 10 on the charts in 20 countries and was certified Diamond in the U.S., 6× Platinum in the U.K., and 5× Platinum in Australia, Canada, and New Zealand. "Hybrid Theory" has sold over 27 million copies, making it the 21st century's best-selling debut album. The band later released a 20th anniversary version of the album in 2020, and it reached #1 on the Australian Albums chart, #2 on the Portuguese Albums chart, #3 on the Hungarian Albums chart, #8 on the Belgian Albums chart, and #10 on the "Billboard" Top Tastemaker Albums chart. "Hybrid Theory" featured the singles "One Step Closer," "Crawling," "Papercut," and "In the End," and "In the End" was a top 10 hit in more than a dozen countries. All four singles were certified Gold or higher in the U.S., and "In the End" went 4× Platinum.

After their successful debut, the band released the albums "Meteora" (2003), "Minutes to Midnight" (2007), "A Thousand Suns" (2010), "Living Things" (2012), "The Hunting Party" (2014), and "One More Light" (2017), which all reached #1 in numerous countries. The group had top 10 hits on the "Billboard" Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart with "Somewhere I Belong" (2003), "Numb" (2003), "What I've Done" (2007), "New Divide" (2009), "The Catalyst" (2010), "Waiting for the End" (2010), "Burn It Down" (2012), "Lost in the Echo" (2012), "Heavy" (2017), and "One More Light" (2017). Sadly, lead vocalist Chester Bennington died by suicide in July 2017, leading the band to go on hiatus. In April 2022, Mike Shinoda stated during a Twitch livestream, "There's no tours, there's no music, there's no albums in the pipeline. Let me just tell you that. Just keep in your minds that that is not happening."

Hahn has directed several Linkin Park music videos, including "In the End" (2001), "Somewhere I Belong" (2003), "What I've Done" (2007), and "Burn It Down" (2012). He directed the 2006 short "The Seed" and the 2014 film "Mall," and he did make-up effects on the television series "The Outer Limits" (2007) and special effects on the miniseries "Dune" (2010). In 2011, Joe designed a helmet for Kamui Kobayashi, a Japanese racing driver known for winning the FIA World Endurance Championship twice. Hahn was a judge on "Superband," a South Korean talent show, in 2019, and in 2023, he composed the score for the film "Blade of the 47 Ronin" with Alec Puro.

Personal Life

Joe married Karen Benedit on February 15, 2005. After their 2009 divorce, Hahn wed Heidi Woan on October 21, 2012. The couple welcomed daughter Lola in 2013.

Awards and Nominations

In 2000, Hahn won an Academy of Television Arts and Sciences College Television Award for Special Make-up Effects for "Dune." Linkin Park has won more than 60 awards, including six American Music Awards, two "Billboard" Music Awards, four Echo Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, 10 MTV Europe Music Awards, and an iHeartRadio Music Award. The band has received six Grammy nominations, winning Best Hard Rock Performance for "Crawling" in 2002 and Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for "Numb/Encore" (with Jay-Z) in 2006. Their other Grammy nominations were for Best Rock Album for "Hybrid Theory" (2002), Best New Artist (2002), Best Rock Instrumental Performance for "Session" (2004), and Best Hard Rock Performance for "What I've Done" from "Road To Revolution: Live At Milton Keynes" (2010). Joe earned MTV Video Music Award nominations for Best Director for "Linkin Park: What I've Done" (2007) and Best Direction for "Linkin Park: Shadow of the Day" (2008).

Real Estate

In 2006 Joe bought a home in LA's Brentwood neighborhood for around $3.9 million. He sold the home for roughly the same amount in 2014.

In 2015 Joe paid $3.825 million for a home in Hidden Hills, California.