Jim Lange net worth: Jim Lange was an American game show host and disc jockey who had a net worth of $5 million at the time of his death in 2014. Jim Lange was born in Saint Paul, Minnesota in August 1932 and passed away in February 2014. He was a radio DJ in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and was on the air for more than 45 years. As a game show host he was best known for hosting The Dating Game. He made his radio debut in the Bay Area as "The All-Night Mayor" on KGO and then moved to afternoons on KSFO. He began his TV career as the announcer and sidekick for Tennessee Ernie Ford on the television series The Ford Show in 1962. Lange hosted The Dating Game from 1965 to 1980. He also hosted or was featured on the TV series Oh My Word from 1965 to 1969, $100,000 Name That Tune from 1984 to 1985, The $1,000,000 Chance of a Lifetime, Bowling for Dollars from 1976 to 1977, Hollywood Connection, Bullseye from 1980 to 1982, and The New Newlywed Game in 1984. Jim Lange passed away on February 25, 2014 at 81 years old.