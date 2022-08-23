James Blake Net Worth:

What is James Blake's Net Worth?

James Blake is an English electronic music producer and singer-songwriter who has a net worth of $8 million. James Blake has released numerous critically-acclaimed albums that also were significant commercial successes. He began releasing music professionally in 2009. He recorded all of the tracks in his bedroom and released the record, "Air & Lack Thereof" in the UK. A student at Goldsmiths, University of London, he submitted his second EP, "Klavierwerke", as his sophomore year music project. He subsequently released a third EP, and began to gain wider notice with his cover of Feist's, "Limit to Your Love". He released his full-length album, "James Blake" in 2010, and went on to appear on the cover of FADER, among other publications. The album reached E1 in Belgium and #2 in Denmark, as well as #4 on the United States dance charts.

Early Life

Blake was born on September 26, 1988 in Enfield, London, England. He is the son of musician Lames Litherland and Helen Litherland. From a young age, Blake showed a strong interest and ability in music and he began receiving classical training in piano as a child. He completed his primary education at Grange Park Primary School in Winchmore Hill and his secondary education at The Latymer School in Edmonton. He then enrolled at Goldsmiths, University of London where he achieved a degree in Popular Music. He also befriended a number of other students who were interested in music. Together, they hosted a series of "Bass Society" music nights that featured various artists from the United Kingdom.

Career

Blake's entry into a professional career in music began when he released his debut record "Air & Lack Thereof" in the United Kingdom in July of 2009. It became a popular record in the UK due to his frequent play on BBC Radio 1. He then released "Klavierwerke" the following year, which also earned high praise. In 2010, he released a third EP called "CMYK." The title track of the EP was awarded the "Record of the Week" title on a prominent BBC Radio 1 program. Due to the success of his EPs, Blake was nominated for the BBC's "Sound of 2011" poll that highlights the forthcoming year's likely successful musicians. He placed second.

In December of 2010, Blake revealed he was working on a self-titled debut album. "James Blake" was released on February 7, 2011. The album was well-received and Blake continued experimenting with his sound over next year. By the end of 2011, he had released two more EPs, "Enough Thunder" and "Love What Happened Here," which featured more R&B sounds. His self-titled album also received a number of accolades. Pitchfork ranked the album as the 12th best album of 2011. It was also included on similar lists by the publications Uncut, Mojo, and Review Online.

Throughout early 2012, Blake spent significant time with American rapper Kanye West and singer Justin Vernon, which further influenced his sound. In April of 2013, Blake released his second album, "Overgrown." The first single from the album, "Retrograde," debuted the same day and became very popular. The album itself was named as the Album of the Year by Variance Magazine. It features various guest performances from artists like Brian Eno and rappers RZA and Chance the Rapper.

Blake announced his third album on air during his residency on BBC Radio 1 in 2014. However, his third album did not actually come out until 2016 and was entitled "The Colour in Anything." He had also collaborated with Beyonce on a track on her 2016 album "Lemonade" and with Jay-Z on his album "4:44." He also collaborated with other artists like Kendrick Lamar and Vince Staples during this time.

In 2018, Blake co-wrote and performed the single "King's Dead" along with Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, and Future. The song was featured in the Marvel film "Black Panther" and became a commercial success in the United States. He also appeared on another track from the film called "Bloody Waters."

The same year, Blake released a new single called "If the Car Beside You Moves Ahead," along with a corresponding music video. He also worked with Travis Scott on his album "Astroworld." By the end of the year, Blake announced he would touring North America in early 2019, though he had not yet formally announced a new album release. However, in early January of 2019, Amazon.fr accidentally leaked details of his forthcoming fourth album, "Assume Form." The album's release date was confirmed for later that month. The album featured collaborations with artists like Andre 3000, Travis Scott, and Metro Boomin. Prior to the album's release, Blake released the tracks "Mile High" and "Lullaby for My Insomniac."

The album was favorably received by fans and critics alike, who appreciated its more upbeat sound in comparison to Blake's earlier work. It contains elements of electropop, hip hop, and R&B. A number of music videos were later released that correspond to tracks on the album. The album was included on the "Best Album" lists of a number of prominent music publications like NME, Time, The Guardian, and Complex, among others. Throughout 2020, Blake continued releasing new music including the tracks "You're Too Precious" and the EP "Before."

In 2021, Blake released his fifth studio album entitled "Friends That Break Your Heart." The 12-track album includes features of a number of other artists like SZA, JID, Slowthai, and Monica Martin. "Complex" magazine included the album on its list of "The Best Albums of 2021."

Personal Life

James Blake was in a relationship with American musician Theresa Wayman from the indie rock band, Warpaint. In 2015, he began a relationship with British actress Jameela Jamil and the couple remains together.