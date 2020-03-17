Hot Since 82 net worth: Hot Since 82 is a British DJ and house music producer who has a net worth of $10 million. He is most likely known for being nominated for Producer of the Year at the 2017 Electronic Music Awards.

Hot Since 82 was born in the United Kingdom in 1982. He released his debut studio album Little Black Book in 2013 and the album 8-track in 2019. Hot Since 82 has also released the extended plays Forty Shorty in 2012, Hot Jams Volume 1 in 2012, Hurt You in 2013, Hot James Volume 2 in 2013, Planes and Trains Remixed in 2014, Ft. Alex Mills – Restless in 2014, Ft. Alex Mills – The Core in 2015, Voices in 2015, Play the room in 2015, Leave me/Sundown in 2015, and Veins/Damage in 2015. He started his own record label called Knee Deep in Sound in 2014. In 2019 he announced the Even Deeper Brazil documentary.