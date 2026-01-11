George Noory Net Worth

What is George Noory's Net Worth and Salary?

George Noory is an American radio talk show host who has a net worth of $5 million and an annual salary of $1 million. George Noory is best known as the longtime host of the overnight talk radio program "Coast to Coast AM," one of the most enduring and widely syndicated shows in U.S. radio history. Since taking over the program in the early 2000s, Noory has become one of the most recognizable voices in late-night broadcasting, guiding millions of listeners through conversations about paranormal phenomena, conspiracy theories, alternative science, spirituality, and unexplained mysteries. His calm, conversational delivery and open-minded interviewing style helped sustain and expand the show's massive audience following the death of its original host, Art Bell.

Under Noory's stewardship, "Coast to Coast AM" remained a cultural fixture, airing on hundreds of radio stations across North America and attracting a loyal listenership that spanned generations. While skeptics have criticized the show for amplifying fringe ideas, supporters credit Noory with creating a welcoming forum for unconventional thinking and curiosity-driven discussion. His tenure turned him into a central figure in paranormal media and late-night radio culture.

Early Life

George Ralph Noory was born on June 4, 1950, in Detroit, Michigan. He grew up in a working-class household and developed an early interest in broadcasting, inspired in part by radio personalities he listened to as a child. Noory later attended the University of Detroit, where he studied communications and political science, laying the groundwork for a career in media.

Before entering radio full time, Noory served in the U.S. Naval Reserve, an experience he has cited as formative in shaping his discipline and work ethic. His early professional life included work in local radio and television, as well as involvement in political commentary and public affairs programming.

Early Broadcasting Career

Noory's broadcasting career began in local radio, where he hosted talk shows focused on current events, politics, and interviews with public figures. Over time, his interests expanded to include unexplained phenomena, UFOs, and alternative theories about history and science. This shift aligned him with a growing audience interested in late-night talk radio that explored topics outside mainstream media coverage.

By the 1990s, Noory had built a reputation as a reliable and personable host, capable of sustaining long-form conversations and managing live call-in formats. Those skills positioned him as a natural successor for one of radio's most demanding time slots.

"Coast to Coast AM"

In 2003, Noory became the permanent host of "Coast to Coast AM," following the death of Art Bell. The transition was closely watched by fans of the show, many of whom were skeptical that anyone could replace Bell. Noory ultimately won over much of the audience by maintaining the show's core identity while softening its tone and broadening its range of guests.

Under Noory, the program continued to feature discussions on UFO sightings, near-death experiences, cryptids, secret government programs, and metaphysical topics. He also introduced more health, spirituality, and self-help oriented segments, expanding the show's thematic scope while preserving its late-night mystique.

Public Image and Legacy

George Noory's influence extends beyond radio, as he became a recognizable figure in paranormal media, live events, and fan conventions. His steady presence helped "Coast to Coast AM" remain commercially viable and culturally relevant for more than two decades in an era of rapid media change.

Though frequently criticized by skeptics and scientists, Noory has remained unapologetic about providing a platform for unconventional ideas. His legacy is defined less by endorsement of specific beliefs and more by his role as a facilitator of curiosity-driven conversation. For millions of overnight listeners, George Noory's voice became synonymous with mystery, speculation, and the enduring appeal of late-night radio.