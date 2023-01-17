Gareth Emery Net Worth:

What Is Gareth Emery's Net Worth?

Gareth Emery is an English trace-genre producer and DJ, who has a net worth of $16 million. Gareth Emery has released the studio albums "Northern Lights" (2010), "Drive" (2014), "100 Reasons to Live" (2016), "The Lasers" (2020), and "Analog" (2022). From 2006 to 2013, "DJ Mag" ranked Gareth in the top 50 on its "Top 100 DJs" list every year, and he peaked at #7 in 2010. Gareth has also consistently ranked as one of the richest DJs in the world. He has launched the record labels Five AM and Garuda, and he has hosted the "Gareth Emery Podcast" and the SiriusXM show "Electric For Life." Emery also established the Electric For Life Foundation, and he appeared in the 2016 YouTube mockumentary "DJ Mag: Corruption Exposed – A CVNT5 Documentary" and created, wrote, starred in, and executive produced the 2018 go90 series "We Are CVNT5."

Early Life

Gareth Emery was born Gareth Thomas Rhys Emery on July 18, 1980, in Southampton, Hampshire, England. Gareth's sister, Roxanne, is a singer-songwriter who goes by the stage name RØRY, and his mother, Linda Angela Teresa Emery, died of cancer. Emery moved to Manchester when he was 26, and he had a studio there and ran a record label and a nightclub that were both named Garuda. Gareth earned a Politics degree from the University of Warwick, and he is a classically trained pianist. In the mid-1990s, he was a guitarist in a punk band.

Career

In early 2002, Emery released a remix of The Shrink's "Nervous Breakdown" on vinyl, but his career didn't truly take off until his third release, "Mistral." After the song was debuted live on the radio by Paul van Dyk during the 2002 Nature One Festival, it got support from DJs such as Tiësto and Ferry Corsten. In 2006, Gareth was ranked #34 on "DJ Mag's" list of the "Top 100 DJs," and by 2009, he had climbed to #9. In 2013, he denounced the poll because of the marketing budgets that were involved, stating, "Don't vote for me. Seriously, when you buy a ticket to see me in a club, I consider that a vote. When you blast my music in your car, or share it on Facebook, or tell your friends about it, that's a vote too. Those votes, and the amazing support you've shown over the last year, is what matters to me."

Emery released the compilation mix album "The Five AM Sessions" in 2005, and he followed it with "The Podcast Annual" (2007), "The Sound Of Garuda" (2009), "The Sound Of Garuda: Chapter 2" (2011), and "Electric For Life" (2015). He released his debut studio album, "Northern Lights," in 2010, and it reached #1 on the iTunes dance chart in the U.S. The album's track "Sanctuary" was voted the year's second-best track by listeners of the "A State Of Trance" radio show. Gareth then released the studio albums "Drive" (2014), "100 Reasons to Live" (2016), "The Lasers" (2020), and "Analog" (2022) and the remix albums "Northern Lights Re-Lit" (2011), "Drive: Refueled" (2015), "1000 Reasons to Live" (2016), and "The Lasers: Unplugged" (2020). In 2006, he remixed the Vinny Troia and Jaidene Veda song "Flow," and it reached #24 on the "Billboard" Hot Dance Club Play chart. Emery's 2017 video for the song "Saving Light," which he recorded with Standerwick and Haliene, has received more than 4.7 views on YouTube. He created the song and video in collaboration with Ditch The Label, a charity whose mission is to "help young people overcome the issues that affect them the most," such as bullying. In 2019, Gareth collaborated with Ashley Wallbridge on the album "Kingdom United."

Personal Life

Gareth and his wife, Kat, have two daughters. When announcing that Kat was pregnant with their first child, Gareth wrote on social media, "Well today feels a good day to share the incredible news that I'm going to be a Dad!! Kat and I are expecting a little girl in early March 2015. From March I will also be taking the rest of the year off long haul touring and wanted to explain why. After 10 years of fairly relentless (and fantastic) traveling, next year I want to stay close to home to be a husband + father, rather than 5000 miles away hoping the hotel wi-fi is fast enough to FaceTime my family that day!"

Awards and Nominations

Emery has won the "A State of Trance" Tune of the Year award three times, for "Concrete Angel" in 2012, "U" in 2014, and "Saving Light" in 2017. The "Gareth Emery Podcast" earned three Best Podcast nominations at the Miami Winter Music Conference's International Dance Music Awards.

Real Estate

In June 2013 Gareth paid $2.77 million for a mansion in Los Angeles. He sold this place in December 2019 for $3.65 million.