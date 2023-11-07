What is Ferry Corsten's net worth?

Ferry Corsten is a Dutch DJ, remixer, and music producer who has a net worth of $30 million. Ferry Corsten is most widely recognized for his trance music production and his weekly show, "Corsten's Countdown". He has DJ'd in multiple countries and was ranked as one of the top 10 DJs in the world by DJ Magazine in 2009 and 2010. Corsten has had the highest amount of dance singles on the UK charts for EDM artists.

Early Life

Corsten was born in Rotterdam, Netherlands on December 4, 1973. As a child, he listened to a Dutch radio show called "The Soulshow" which played different types of early electronic music. He collected the various tracks he liked and amassed a large collection of records. By the age of 15, he began DJing for school parties. He also began releasing mix tapes as a teenager and selling them to kids in his neighborhood. By the age of 16, he released a record with a couple of other friends and began exploring trance, club, and house music. After his high school studies, he began studying electrical engineering.

Career

In 1995, at the age of 21, Corsten won the prestigious De Grote Prijs van Nederland award which recognized his contribution to the electronic dance music scene in the country. The following year, in 1996, he made his debut on the United Kingdom Singles Chart with the single "Don't Be Afraid" which he released under the pseudonym Moonman. The track reached spot 46 on the charts and was his first major achievement as a solo dance music artist and producer. In 1997, he collaborated with Peter Nijborn to release "Interspace." He also established a dance label named Tsunami with the Dutch-based dance company Purple Eye Entertainment.

Under the name Albion, Corsten produced a track called "Air" in 1998. It became a top seller for the Platipus Records label. In 1999, his track "Out of the Blue" was released and it achieved a top twenty position in the UK Singles Chart. The follow-up track, "Cry," also made the top twenty. He released the track "Gouryella" in May 1999 and it became a huge hit, charting in various countries around the world. His success led him to become an in-demand remixer for both underground and high-profile artists. Some tracks he worked on around this time include "Adagio for Strings" by William Orbit, "Universal Nation" by Push, "Why Go?" by Faithless, and "Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad?" by Moby. His remix of "Adagio for Strings" was released in late 1999 and was awarded the best remix of the year award at the 2000 Dancestar Awards. In 1999, he had also been named the Producer of the Year by "Muzik Magazine."

In 2003, Corsten launched his first album under his own name, "Right of Way." The first single, "Rock Your Body, Rock," was nominated for Best Video at the 2004 TMF Dutch MTV Awards. The track also reached the top 10 in the United Kingdom. He also remixed singles like "Freak On" and "Sunrise." His label Tsunami also had been successful over the past years since he had started it in 1997. In 2005, after eight years, Corsten left Tsunami to launch a new label enterprise called Flashover Recordings. During this year, he was awarded the fifth spot in the "DJ Mag" Top 100 list.

In 2006, Corsten released his second artist album called "L.E.F." The track "Fire" was nominated in the best trance video category for the 2006 Trance Awards. The following year, Corsten debuted his new weekly radio show called "Corsten's Countdown." The show counts down a list of the highest voted trance tracks. He released his third album, "Twice in a Blue Moon," in 2008. The first single from the album, "Radio Crash," was played by Tiesto, Armin van Buuren, Paul Van Dyk, and Above & Beyond, among other artists.

In 2010, Corsten celebrated the 150th episode of "Corsten's Countdown." He released a compilation album that year called "Once Upon a Night." It hit number one on iTunes in the United States. In February 2012, Corten released a full-length album called "WKND." The same year, he celebrated the 250th episode of "Corsten's Countdown." The episode was broadcast live worldwide for an unprecedented eight-hour show.

In 2013, Corsten announced with German producer Markus Schulz that they would be producing and touring together as the duo "New World Punx." Their debut arena tour was held at the Madison Square Garden. The next year, he released the compilation album "Full On Ibiza 2014" which included tracks and remixes by Cosmic Gate, Ben Gold, and John O'Callaghan, among others.

In 2015, Corsten released the first installment of the "Hello World EP" series. The series went on to become a popular series of dance music releases. In 2017, he released his sixth studio album, "Blueprint," a concept album that includes a full-length sci-fi story narrated by Campbell Scott and written by screenwriter David H. Miller. In 2018, he collaborated with trance producer Paul Oakenfold to release "A Slice of Heaven." In 2020, his show "Corsten's Countdown" concluded with its 700th episode. He then premiered a new show, "Resonation."

In January 2021, Corsten released his educational music production masterclass where he teaches aspiring music producers the techniques he uses to make music. The same year, he launched his concept "What the F," where he plays his entire repertoire of past, present, and planned music. The concept opened as a tour at Ministry of Sound in London.

Personal Life

In 2000, Corsten met Lia Colayco at a club in The Philippines. They began dating and were married in 2002. They had a daughter in 2009 and welcomed a son in 2014.