What is Corby Davidson's Net Worth and Salary?

Corby Davidson is a radio personality who has a net worth of $2 million. Corby Davidson co-hosts "The Hardline" with Bob Sturm and Dave Lane on the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas commercial sports AM radio station KTCK The Ticket. The program has won several Dallas Observer Awards for Best Sports Talk Show over the years. On "The Hardline," Davidson is often dubbed 'The Cobra' or 'The Snake' due to his sneaky and hard-hitting commentary.

Early Life and Education

Corby Davidson was born as Corbett Davidson on September 15, 1969 in Arlington, Texas. As a teenager, he went to Lamar High School. For his higher education, Davidson attended Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, but didn't graduate.

Career Beginnings

In 1994, Davidson worked as a weekend overnight board operator at the commercial sports AM radio station KTCK The Ticket in Dallas, Texas. This would be the beginning of his long and prolific career at the station.

The Hardline

In the early 2000s, Davidson re-joined KTCK The Ticket as an on-air personality. After briefly working alongside Bob Sturm and Dan McDowell on the three-hour midday program "BaD Radio," Davidson was brought aboard the afternoon program "The Hardline," which he first co-hosted with Greg Williams and Mike Rhyner. He remained a constant on the show during major turnovers over the years. In early 2020, Davidson was joined for the afternoon drive by his former colleague Bob Sturm, with the two giving their hot takes on everything from the NFL to college football to the NBA's Dallas Mavericks. Davidson and Sturm were later joined by KTCK veteran Dave Lane in mid-2022.

On "The Hardline," which runs for four hours each day, Davidson is often dubbed 'The Snake' or 'The Cobra' due to his sneaky and hard-hitting commentary. Over the years, the program has won several Dallas Observer Awards for Best Sports Talk Show. In early 2024, Davidson announced on social media that he had signed a new, five-year deal to remain on KTCK The Ticket. He also stated his intention to step away from the station following the conclusion of the deal.

2024 Contract Renewal

In January 2024, Corby signed a 5-year contract extension that kept him at "The Ticket." The contract reportedly pays him an annual salary in the mid-six-figures per year. Likely more than $300,00 per year but less than $500,000 per year.

Personal Life

With his wife Julie, whom he married in 2000, Davidson has two children named Ike and Van.