What is Chick McGee's Net Worth?

Chick McGee is an American radio personality who has a net worth of $3 million.

Chick McGee is an American radio personality best known as the longtime sports announcer and comedic contributor on "The Bob & Tom Show." Over the course of several decades, McGee became one of the most recognizable voices in syndicated morning radio, blending sports commentary with irreverent humor and memorable on-air characters. Known for his quick timing and ability to play both instigator and foil, he helped shape the chemistry that made the show a national success. While he began his career as a traditional broadcaster, McGee evolved into a multifaceted radio personality whose contributions extended far beyond sports updates. His willingness to embrace unconventional segments, including recurring comedic bits and public health awareness stunts, helped define the show's tone. In addition to his radio work, he has explored podcasting and digital media, maintaining a connection with audiences outside of traditional broadcast channels. His longevity and adaptability have made him a staple of American talk radio and a key figure in the enduring success of "The Bob & Tom Show."

Early Life and Broadcasting Beginnings

Chick McGee was born Charles Dean Fout on November 26, 1957, in London, Ohio. He graduated from London High School in 1976 and immediately pursued a career in broadcasting, attending an independent radio school that same year.

He began his career at a small radio station in West Virginia, gaining experience in various on-air roles. Early in his career, he performed under the name "Chuck Mikelz" before eventually adopting the stage name Chick McGee, inspired in part by a character from the television series "The Incredible Hulk."

The Bob & Tom Show

McGee joined "The Bob & Tom Show" on April 1, 1986, at WFBQ "Q95" in Indianapolis. Initially hired as the show's announcer, his role quickly expanded. He became the resident sports director while also emerging as a central comedic voice alongside co-hosts Bob Kevoian and Tom Griswold, as well as fellow cast member Kristi Lee.

His on-air dynamic, particularly as a foil to Griswold, became a defining feature of the show. Over time, McGee developed a reputation for his recurring characters, including the deadpan "Mr. Obvious," and his ability to blend sports commentary with humor.

1995 Departure and Return

In January 1995, at a pivotal moment when the show was entering national syndication, McGee left following a contract dispute. He relocated to San Diego, where he co-hosted a morning show called "Kevin & McGee" on KGB-FM.

The move proved short-lived. After roughly six months, McGee returned to "The Bob & Tom Show" on July 10, 1995, resuming his role and helping guide the program through its next phase of national growth.

On-Air Legacy and Notable Segments

McGee became known for pushing the boundaries of traditional radio segments. One of his most notable recurring bits involved undergoing live on-air prostate exams, initially branded as "Proctober" and later "Rectember," to promote awareness of prostate cancer screening.

These segments, while comedic in presentation, were widely praised for encouraging listeners to take preventive health measures. His ability to combine humor with public service became a hallmark of his broadcasting style.

Podcasts and Outside Ventures

An early adopter of digital media, McGee launched the "Off the Air Podcast" in 2012 alongside Jess Hooker. The show provided a more personal and unfiltered look at his life, discussing topics beyond the scope of the morning show.

In 2016, the podcast was rebranded as "The Chick McGee Show." He has also contributed written content to sports platforms, including coverage of his longtime favorite NFL team, the Washington Commanders.

Personal Life

McGee has been married and divorced multiple times and has three children. Outside of broadcasting, he has maintained a relatively low-profile lifestyle, often sharing anecdotes about his personal life and interests with listeners.

In recognition of his career, he was inducted into the London City Schools Fine Arts Hall of Fame, honoring his contributions to broadcasting and his connection to his hometown.