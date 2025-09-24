What is Bert Weiss's net worth and salary?

Bert Weiss is an American radio personality who has a net worth of $5 million. Bert Weiss is best known as the creator and longtime host of "The Bert Show," a nationally syndicated morning program that became one of the defining radio voices of the 21st century. Launching in 2001 on Atlanta's Q100, the show expanded to dozens of markets nationwide, drew millions of monthly podcast downloads, and set itself apart through a mix of humor, candid conversations, and emotional honesty. Over 25 years, Weiss became a household name in Atlanta and beyond, known not only for headline-making celebrity interviews but also for making listeners feel part of an extended family. He was the first to put Justin Bieber on the radio and even inspired Usher's Grammy-winning "Confessions" album. By blending entertainment with genuine connection, Weiss redefined morning radio for a new era. In 2025, he announced his retirement, ending an extraordinary run that made him one of the most influential voices in American broadcasting.

Early Life and Career Beginnings

Herbert "Bert" Weiss was born in 1967 and grew up in San Diego. As a child, he admitted he was always chasing validation and applause, which made broadcasting a natural career path. After college, he worked in promotions and behind the scenes in radio before landing in Dallas, where he served under the mentorship of legendary host Kidd Kraddick. Though he had never hosted his own show, Weiss seized the opportunity when Atlanta's new station Q100 offered him a chance to lead a morning program. In March 2001, "The Bert Show" debuted, broadcasting from what he later described as a small promotional closet.

The Rise of "The Bert Show"

Weiss built his show around authenticity. Rather than sticking to scripted banter or surface-level jokes, he emphasized vulnerability and real conversations about relationships, struggles, and triumphs. This approach resonated deeply, particularly with women ages 25 to 54, who became the program's core audience. Over time, the show grew into a syndicated powerhouse carried in more than 20 markets. In Atlanta, it consistently ranked as a top performer, particularly among women, and became a daily habit for a generation of listeners.

The program also generated major cultural moments. Justin Bieber made his first radio appearance on "The Bert Show," while Usher credited an interview with inspiring his hit album "Confessions." Weiss's blend of humor, gossip, and heartfelt talk proved to be a winning formula that influenced a wave of modern radio programming.

Philosophy and Style

Weiss's philosophy was to lead with honesty, even when it came at a personal cost. He openly discussed his divorce, relationships, and life challenges, allowing audiences to share in both the highs and lows. That openness helped create a sense of intimacy that few radio shows could match, though Weiss later admitted the constant self-exposure was taxing. He credited his success to assembling a team that kept the content fresh and relatable for younger generations while maintaining continuity with longtime fans.

Recognition and Impact

Over the course of his career, Weiss was inducted into the Georgia Radio Hall of Fame and the Friends of Georgia Radio Hall of Fame. He received multiple nominations for the National Radio Hall of Fame and was honored with numerous "Best of Atlanta" awards. Industry peers praised him for mentoring younger broadcasters, fostering creativity within his staff, and continually adapting to changing listener habits in the age of streaming and podcasts.

Retirement and Future Plans

In September 2025, Weiss announced he would retire from radio, with his final show airing October 24. He explained that while the show remained popular, his personal growth had shifted his priorities. He no longer craved the adulation of ratings and accolades, and he wanted to focus on protecting his personal relationships. Recently engaged to Amanda Coker, he said he looked forward to traveling, exploring the world, and enjoying life away from the microphone.

Even in retirement, Weiss remains active in other ventures. He co-founded Pionaire, a podcast consultancy dedicated to mentoring talent and elevating digital storytelling, which he will continue to operate. He also plans to devote more time to Bert's Big Adventure, the nonprofit he founded to provide all-expense-paid Disney World trips for children with chronic and terminal illnesses and their families. The organization has created cherished memories for families for more than two decades.

Legacy

Bert Weiss's career represents a rare combination of longevity, innovation, and heart. From starting in a small studio with no guarantees to building one of the most successful syndicated morning shows in the country, he demonstrated how authenticity could redefine radio. His legacy lies not only in the laughs and interviews he delivered but in the sense of community he built among his listeners. For millions of fans across the country, "The Bert Show" was more than entertainment — it was a companion, a confidant, and a constant presence in their daily lives.

Real Estate

In December 2022, Bert paid $1.075 million for a home in Johns Creek, Georgia. He sold this home in March 2024 for $1.185 million. In November 2023, Bert paid $875,000 for a home in Atlanta.