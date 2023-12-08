Benny Benassi Net Worth

What is Benny Benassi's Net Worth?

Benny Benassi is an Italian DJ and record producer who has a net worth of $16 million. Benny Benassi began his career as one half of the electronica duo Benassi Bros., alongside his cousin Alle. He had his first international hits in the early 2000s with the songs "I Feel So Fine" and "Satisfaction," and since then has released such albums as "Hypnotica," "Electroman," and "Danceaholic." In 2008, Benassi won the Grammy Award for Best Remixed Recording for his remix of Public Enemy's "Bring the Noise."

Early Life

Benny Benassi was born as Marco Benassi on July 13, 1967 in Milan, Italy. He was raised in Reggio Emilia.

Benassi Bros.

In the late 1980s, Benassi began DJing with his cousin Alle. The pair later joined Larry Pignagnoli's Off Limits production studio, where they created music for such artists as J.K. and Whigfield. Going by the name Benassi Bros., the duo released their debut album, "Pumphonia," in 2004. The album launched the popular American club hit "Illusion," which peaked at number four on the Hot Dance Club Play chart. Another song from the album, "Hit My Heart," reached number 15 on the chart. In 2005, Benassi Bros. released their second studio album, "…Phobia," which earned a Gold certification in France.

Solo Career

Benassi first came to international fame as a solo artist in 2001 with his hit song "I Feel So Fine," which he released under the name KMC. Featuring vocals by Italian singer-songwriter Dhany, the track became a number-one hit on the club charts in the UK. Benassi achieved even greater and more mainstream success in 2002 with his club hit "Satisfaction," which reached number two on the UK Singles Chart. The track was subsequently featured as the lead single off his debut album "Hypnotica," which came out in 2003. On the album, Benassi was joined by singers Paul French and Violeta, collectively known as The Biz. "Hypnotica" was a big success, going 2x Gold in France and helping to pioneer the electro house genre. Benassi had another major success with his 2007 remix of the Public Enemy song "Bring the Noise," which won him the Grammy Award for Best Remixed Recording. The track went on to be featured on his album "Rock 'n' Rave," which was released in mid-2008. Benassi later collaborated with Madonna on a remix of her single "Celebration," from her 2009 greatest hits album of the same name.

Benassi released his third solo studio album, "Electroman," in 2011. It spawned a total of six singles, including "Spaceship," featuring Kelis, apl.de.ap, and Jean-Baptiste; the title track, featuring T-Pain; and "Cinema," featuring Gary Go. The album also included the Chris Brown collaboration "Beautiful People," which topped the Dance Club Songs chart in the US and charted in numerous other countries. Benassi collaborated with Brown again on the 2012 single "Don't Wake Me Up," from the latter's album "Fortune." In 2013, he collaborated with John Legend on the song "Dance the Pain Away" and with Heather Bright on "Ghost." The year after that, Benassi released the single "Shooting Helicopters," featuring Serj Tankian. That song, along with collaborations with such artists as Vassy, Richard Judge, Marc Benjamin, and Chris Brown, was featured on Benassi's fourth solo studio album, "Danceaholic," released in 2016. Benassi has since collaborated with Sofi Tukker, Chris Nasty, Lil Yachty, and Emma Muscat, among many other artists.

Pump-Kin Music

In 2005, Benassi launched his own record label, Pump-Kin Music, with the aim of giving exposure to new and unsigned producers.

DJ Rankings

Following his huge success in the early 2000s, Benassi entered DJ Magazine's Top 100 DJs list in 2004 at number 18, his career peak position. Later, in 2011, he was ranked number seven in a poll of the 100 top DJs on the DJ List website.