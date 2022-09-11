Andrew Taggart Net Worth:

What is Andrew Taggart's Net Worth?

Andrew Taggart is an American musician and DJ who has a net worth of $80 million. Andrew Taggart is best known for being one half of the duo The Chainsmokers along with Alex Pall. The Chainsmokers formed in 2012 as a DJ and production duo. Their debut studio album Memories…Do Not Open was released in 2017 and reached #1 in the US and Canada. It also reached #2 in Belgium and Norway, #3 in the UK and Sweden, and #4 in Australia and New Zealand. They released the EP Bouquet in 2015 which reached #2 on the US Dance chart, and the EP Collage in 2016 which reached #1 on the US Dance chart and #6 on the Billboard 200 chart. The Chainsmokers have had #1 hits with the singles "#Selfie", "Roses" (featuring Rozes), "Don't Let Me Down" (featuring Daya), "Closer" (featuring Halsey), "Paris", and "Something Just Like This" (with Coldplay). They released their second studio album, "Sick Boy," in 2018, their third studio album, "World War Joy," in 2019 and their fourth studio album, "So Far So Good," in 2022.

Outside of music Andrew Taggart and Alex Paul are the largest non-founding investors in the alcohol company JaJa Tequila.

Earnings

Between June 2017 and June 2018, The Chainsmokers grossed a combined $45 million. One year earlier, they personally grossed a combined $38 million. Between June 2018 and June 2019, the duo earned a combined $46 million. Between June 2019 and June 2020 the duo earned a combined $70 million, bringing their four year earnings total to $200 million.

Early Life

Taggart was born on December 31, 1989 in Portland, Maine and was raised in Freeport, Maine. His parents are Mark and Laura Taggart. Laura has worked most of her life as a public school teacher. His father worked as a supply chain analyst and also eventually moved to Los Angeles with his son to help him pursue his music career. Taggart also has a younger sister, Malia, who he has a close relationship with.

When he was 15, Taggart spend time abroad in Argentina, where he was first exposed to electronic music. Taggart went to high school in Maine before attending Syracuse University in New York.

The Chainsmokers



While a student at Syracuse, Taggert had an internship at Interscope Records. He developed an interest in being a DJ and released a few original songs on SoundCloud when he was in his early 20s. Taggart then got word that musician Alex Pall was looking to fill the second spot in his duo group following the departure of DJ Rhett Bixler. Taggert moved to New York City in order to meet Pall, with the help of manager Adam Alpert. The two hit it off and began making music together as The Chainsmokers, which had been rebranded as an EDM DJ duo. Taggart took on the roles as primary songwriter and also producer, mixing and mastering the music with Pall.

The two initially started by making remixes of songs of indie bands. In 2012, the collaborated with actress and singer Priyanka Chopra on the single "Erase" and followed it up with "The Rookie" in early 2013. The duo's first live performance came in 2014 when they opened for Timeflies at Terminal 5, a New York City music venue in Hell's Kitchen. They had just released their single "#Selfie" and they achieved breakthrough success with the hit, which peaked on the Dance/Electronic Songs chart.

In August of 2014, they followed up their first single with "Kanye," which was popular but not as big of a hit as "#Selfie." They then collaborated with synthpop group Great Good Fine OK to release the single "Let You Go" in early 2015, the same year that they signed with Disruptor Records.

In May of 2015, the Chainsmokers released the single "Good Intentions," which experienced moderate success. However, a month later, their next single "Roses" became a massive international success. It has become certified multiplatinum in several countries, including the United States where it reached the top 10 of the Billboard chart. The duo released their debut EP in October of 2015, "Bouquet."

The duo continued to release new music throughout 2016. They released a new single, "Don't Let Me Down," featuring vocals from singer Daya, which went on to win a Grammy award. They played their first Ultra Music Festival that year, a big step for any electronic artist. In July, they released the single "Closer" featuring American singer Halsey. The song peaked at number one in the United States as well as the United Kingdom. By October of that year, the Chainsmokers were ranked 18th on the "DJ Magazine" list of "Top 100 DJs." They released their second EP, "Collage," in November of 2016.

In early 2017, the duo released "Paris," which become another massive hit around the world. They also announced they were working on their debut studio album and said they would be embarking on a North American tour. Their success led to an exclusive three-year residency deal with Wynn Nightlife which stipulated that the duo was only to perform in Wynn-owned nightclubs in Las Vegas until the year 2019. In February, they collaborated with British group Coldplay on the single "Something Just Like This." The lyric video of the track broke the record for most views of a lyric video in one day.

In April of 2017, the duo released their first album, "Memories…Do Not Open." The album was certified platinum by August. The same month, the Chainsmokers were listed as third on Forbes' "World's Highest Paid DJs" lis in 2017. In 2018, in advance of the release of their second album, they began releasing singles like "Sick Boy" and "You Owe Me." The duo released the album in the December and also performed at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

The Chainsmokers continued their success into 2019, when they released the single "Who Do You Love" in collaboration with Australian band 5 Seconds of Summer. The song become the most successful single from their third album. They also embarked on a tour from September to December of that year in addition to performing at a number of festivals.

In February of 2020, the duo announced they would be taking a break from social media in order to focus on how they wished to develop their music in the future. They did not release any new music until January of 2022. They released their fourth studio album in May of 2022.

Personal Life

Taggart has been romantically linked to a few different women throughout his time in the spotlight. From 2016 until 2017, he dated Instagram model Haley Rowe. In 2018, he was spotted several times with model Christine Burke. By 2020, he was dating model Chantal Jeffries but then broke up with her to begin dating a girl who was famous on TikTok.

Real Estate

In December 2018, Andrew paid $12 million for a 10,000 square-foot home on 1 acre in LA's Laurel Canyon neighborhood. He listed this home for sale in February 2021 for $14.45 million. As of this writing he has not yet found a buyer. Here's a video tour:

In 2018 he paid $2.25 and $2.4 million for two homes in Sherman Oaks, California.