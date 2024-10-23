What is Andre Tanneberger's Net Worth?

Andre Tanneberger is a German disc jockey and producer of electronic dance music known as trance music, who has a net worth of $12 million. Andre Tanneberger is best known by his stage name ATB and for his 1998 single "9 PM (Till I Come)." The song hit number one on the United Kingdom singles chart and became a massive club hit. It was later rewritten as "Don't Stop!" to appear on his 1999 debut album "Movin' Melodies." The song was remade in 2021 and retitled "Your Love (9 PM)".

Early Years

Andre Tanneberger was born on February 26, 1973, In Freiberg, East Germany. He discovered he had a passion for music when he began deejaying at clubs around Freiberg. He went on to build his very first recording studio in his childhood bedroom, which he saved money to outfit with synthesizers, speakers, and a mixer.

Becoming Sequential One & ATB

Andre Tanneberger began his career as part of the dance band he started called Sequential One – taking the name from the Sequential Pro One synthesizer. In 1993, the band released its debut single, "Let Me Hear You." Three new members were added to the band in 1995, and later that year, their first album, "Dance," was released on the House Nation record label. The band gained a following across Europe and released their second album, "Energy." Despite continued success, members began leaving the band until Tanneberger and Ulrich Poppelbaum were the only ones left. By 1999, the band was dissolved.

Tanneberger had already started a new gig by the time the existence of his band came to an end. A solo project that billed him as ATB gained steam as his first single, "9PM (Till I Come)," topped the United Kingdom singles chart. In 1999, he released his first studio album as ATB – "Movin' Melodies," which included the hook of "9PM" revamped into a new song called "Don't Stop!"

His second studio album, "Two Worlds," was released in 2000. The album contained two discs, one titled "The World of Movement" and the other titled "The Relaxing World," providing the listener with two very different shades of mood music.

Tanneberger's third album, "Dedicated," was released in 2002, and the following year, the album "Addicted to Music" hit the airwaves. A DVD, also titled "Addicted to Music," was released around the same time, featuring Tanneberger's music videos, photographs, and documentary footage from his tour.

Tanneberger's next album, "No Silence," released in 2004, contained the song "Marrakech," which was included on the soundtrack of the 2004 American crime slasher film "Mindhunters" starring Christian Slater and Val Kilmer.

A compilation album featuring twenty of Tanneberger's songs, titled "Seven Years" came out in 2005, followed by the album "Trilogy" in 2007, the album "Future Memories" in 2009, and the album "Distant Earth" in 2011, along with its remix "Distant Earth Remixed" five months later.

On June 8, 2012, Tanneberger released his album "Sunset Beach DJ Session 2" which he described as a vehicle in which to take listeners on a musical journey. His ninth album "Contact" was released in 2014 and, like the previous album, could be obtained as the album standard edition two compact discs, a three-disc set that included a disc of remixes, or the Deluxe Fan Box, which included the three compact discs, five ATB postcards, a sticker, and a flag. The Deluxe Fan Box, which featured ATB's handwritten autograph on one of the postcards, was sold only on Amazon, and merely 2,000 were made available.

On April 21, 2017, Tanneberger's album "neXt" was released, followed by a 2021 remake of the single "9 PM (Till I Come)" which was reproduced by ATB, German music producer Tobias Topic and Swedish vocalist Alexander Tidebrink. Renamed "Your Love (9PM)," the song made it onto the singles charts in Germany and the United Kingdom.

The electric dance music craze, unique with its use of synthesizers, drum machines, and turntables, has ranked Tanneberger as a top creator for decades, turning the German phenomenon into a worldwide musical force.

Accolades

Andre Tanneberger's 2021 single "Your Love (9 PM)" reached gold record status in twelve countries, platinum in five countries, and double platinum in Ireland.

Personal Life

Andre Tanneberger married his first wife, Anna, in 2005. He married his second wife, Laura Gabriela, on July 6, 2018.