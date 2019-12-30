Alan Cox net worth: Alan Cox is an American radio and television personality who has a net worth of $3 million. Alan Cox was born in Fort Lee, Virginia in June 1971. He serves as the afternoon host for 100.7 WMMS in Cleveland, Ohio. Cox also frequently appears on the nationally syndicated program America Now. He formerly worked at WKQX aka Q101 in Chicago, Illinois and WXDX-FM in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He started out working in stations in Rockford, Illinois and Kalamazoo, Michigan. Alan Cox started out writing and performing stand up comedy in Chicago during the early 1990s. He filled in for the Jonathon Brandmeier Radio Showgram and was hired. He was hired at WXDX-FM in Pittsburgh in 1998. Cox was hired at Q101 in Chicago in 2006 and The Alan Cox Show debuted on 100.7 WMMS in Cleveland in 2009. He joined WDTW-FM in Detroit in 2012. He is known for his left leaning political views and absurdist comedy routines.