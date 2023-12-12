Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Richest Comedians Net Worth: $400 Thousand Date of Birth: Apr 19, 1976 (47 years old) Place of Birth: New York City Gender: Male Profession: Actor, Comedian, Screenwriter, Writer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Wyatt Cenac's Net Worth

What is Wyatt Cenac's Net Worth?

Wyatt Cenac is an American comedian, actor, producer, and writer who has a net worth of $400 thousand. Wyatt Cenac was a correspondent and writer for "The Daily Show" from 2008 to 2012. He also appeared in "People of Earth" and "Medicine for Melancholy" and hosted and produced his own HBO series, "Wyatt Cenac's Problem Areas." Additionally, he has released a number of popular comedy specials.

Early Life

Wyatt Cenac was born in New York on April 19, 1976 in St. Vincent's Hospital in Manhattan and then spent his early years in the Bronx. His father, Wyatt Cenac Sr., was a cab driver originally from Grenada. When Cenac was five years old, his father was shot and killed in his cab by a teenager passenger in Harlem. After this tragedy, Cenac moved with his mother and stepfather to Dallas, Texas in 1981. While in elementary school, Cenac became friends with the comic book writer Brian K. Vaughan, who introduced Cenac to comic books.Cenac attended and graduated from the Jesuit College Preparatory School of Dallas. He then attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he did his first stand-up sets. After graduating, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in entertainment, particularly in comedy writing.

Career

Cenac's first professional gig was working for the animated show "King of the Hill." He began writing on the show in 2004 and also voiced a number of characters through 2008. In 2006, he appeared in the short film "Grounds Zero" and also in "The Great Sketch Experiment." In 2007, he appeared in an episode of the online series "Yacht Rock." In 2008, he appeared in the film "Medicine for Melancholy" in the role of Micah. The film was an independent drama by Barry Jenkins that focused on issues of African American identify and gentrification in San Francisco.

Cenac's career rose to new heights in 2008 when he was hired as a correspondent and writer on "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart." His first field report on the show was called "Baruch Obama," and discussed Jewish voters' opinion of then Presidential nominee Barack Obama. Over the next few years while on the "Daily Show," many of his segments focused on satirical Black-oriented material. He made his final appearance on the show in December 2012. In an interview he did with Marc Maron on the podcast "WTF with Marc Maron," Cenac revealed that his departure from the show stemmed in part from an argument he had gotten into with host Jon Stewart over a bit about then-Republican Presidential candidate, Herman Cain. However, Cenac did appear on Stewart's final episode of "Daily Show" and both commented that they had reconciled.

After leaving "Daily Show," Cenac appeared in the film "Sleepwalk with Me" as the character Chris in 2012. In 2014, he appeared in the film "Hits" as Babatunde and also in the film "Growing Up and Other Lies" as Gunderson. He also continued working on the animated series "Fanboy & Chum Chum." He had originally began working on the show in 2009 and voiced the character Lenny along with a variety of other characters. From 2009 to 2014, he contributed to 24 total episodes. In 2011, Cenac had also released his first stand-up special, "Wyatt Cenac: Comedy Person." In 2013, he appeared in an episode of "The Venture Bros." The following year, he appeared in "TripTank" and voiced a character in two episodes of "BoJack Horseman." He also released his second comedy special, "Wyatt Cenac: Brooklyn." The special was nominated at the 58th Annual Grammy Awards for Best Comedy Album. In 2015, he appeared in an episode of "Inside Amy Schumer."

Cenac's next consistent gig was on the show "People of Earth" in 2016. He portrayed the character of Ozzie Graham and appeared in 20 total episodes from 2016 to 2017. He also co-hosted four episodes of "The Bugle" podcast with Andy Zaltzman in 2016. The same year, he released his third stand-up album, "Furry Dumb Fighter."

In 2017, Wyatt released a web-series titled "aka Wyatt Cenac." He appeared in 10 episodes of the web series, in which he played the character of a crime-fighting vigilante in gentrifying Brooklyn. The same year, he also voiced characters in episodes of "Archer" and "Bob's Burgers." Additionally, he appeared in the films "Fits and Starts" and "I Do…Until I Don't."

In 2018, Wyatt released his HBO docuseries "Wyatt Cenac's Problem Areas." The show took a satirical look at various social and cultural issues from Cenac's perspective. It aired for two seasons from 2018 to 2019, with each season consisted of 10 episodes. In 2020, he appeared as himself in the documentary "It Started As a Joke." In 2021, he voiced several characters in three episodes of "The Great North."

Personal Life

Cenac keeps his personal life quite private, as not much is known about his relationship status or the history of people he has dated in the past. He spends his time in New York and Los Angeles.