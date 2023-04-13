Victoria Jackson Net Worth

What is Victoria Jackson's net worth?

Victoria Jackson is an American comedian, actress, singer, and internet blogger who has a net worth of $500 thousand. Victoria Jackson is best known for being a cast member on the NBC television series Saturday Night Live from 1986 to 1992. During her time on the show, she was known for impressions of Sally Struthers, Roseanne Barr and Zsa Zsa Gabor. Prior to her stint on SNL, Jackson was known for making 20 appearances on "The Tonight Show" with Johnny Carson. In recent years she transitioned from a successful comedian to an outspoken and controversial conservative political activist.

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Richest Comedians Net Worth: $500 Thousand Date of Birth: Aug 2, 1959 (63 years old) Place of Birth: Miami Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 6 in (1.68 m) Profession: Comedian, Actor, Writer, Singer, Satirist Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Victoria Jackson's Net Worth

Early Life and Education

Victoria Jackson was born to James McCaslin Jackson, a building contractor, and Marlene Esther Blackstad, a homemaker. Jackson's parents were devout Christians, and she was raised in a conservative household with a strong focus on faith. Her father, who was also an amateur ventriloquist, played a significant role in fostering her love for comedy and performance.

Jackson attended the Dade Christian School in Miami and then went on to study at Florida Bible College and Furman University. She later transferred to Auburn University, where she majored in theater. While at Auburn, Jackson began performing stand-up comedy in local clubs, honing her skills and developing her unique comedic voice.

Career Beginnings

Jackson moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in comedy and acting after college. She initially worked as a waitress and performed stand-up comedy at The Comedy Store in West Hollywood. Her talent for blending physical comedy with witty observational humor quickly caught the attention of industry professionals. In the early 1980s, Jackson appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson," where she showcased her skills as a comedienne and gymnast. Her memorable performances on the show led to guest appearances on popular television series like "The Jeffersons" and "Half Nelson."

Saturday Night Live

In 1986, Jackson joined the cast of "Saturday Night Live," becoming a regular presence on the show for six seasons. Her signature comedic style, which often involved playing the ukulele and performing handstands, made her a fan favorite. During her time on SNL, Jackson impersonated a variety of celebrities and political figures, and her recurring characters, such as the ditzy Jenny Baker, became staples of the show.

Post-SNL Career

After leaving SNL in 1992, Jackson continued her acting career, appearing in various television shows and movies. She had roles in films like "I Love You to Death," "No More Baths," and "Baby Boom." Jackson also guest-starred on television series such as "The X-Files," "Touched by an Angel," "Sabrina, the Teenage Witch," and "Strip Mall."

In addition to her work in film and television, Jackson has released multiple albums, showcasing her singing and songwriting talents. Her 1996 album, "Ukelele Lady," features original songs and covers, highlighting her distinctive vocal stylings and penchant for whimsical, lighthearted tunes.

Political Activism

In the late 2000s, Jackson became increasingly involved in politics, voicing her conservative views and becoming a vocal critic of the Obama administration. Her outspoken political commentary has often been controversial and has garnered significant media attention. In 2013, she unsuccessfully ran for a seat on the Williamson County Commission in Tennessee.

Despite her controversial political views, Victoria Jackson remains a beloved figure in the world of comedy. Her contributions to "Saturday Night Live" and her ability to captivate audiences with her unique brand of humor have left a lasting impact on the entertainment industry.

In April 2023, Victoria attended a city council in Franklin, Tennessee to protest a proposed upcoming gay pride parade. In her public remarks, Jackson stated that God "hates" sodomy, homosexuality, immorality and pride.

Personal Life

Jackson married fire-eater Nisan Mark Eventoff in 1984, with whom she has a daughter named Scarlet. The couple divorced in 1990. In 1992, she married Paul Wessel, a Miami police officer, and together they have a daughter named Aubrey.

Real Estate

In 2013 Victoria paid $218,000 for a home in Tennessee. Today the home is worth around $500,000.