What Is Vice Ganda's Net Worth and Salary?

Vice Ganda is a Filipino comedian, actor, singer, producer, and television personality who has a net worth of $20 million. Vice Ganda is considered to be one of the Philippines' most successful entertainers. He has hosted the variety program "It's Showtime" since 2009, and he hosted the talk show "Gandang Gabi, Vice!" from 2011 to 2020. He has more than 30 acting credits to his name, including the films "In My Life" (2009), "The Unkabogable Praybeyt Benjamin" (2011), "Sisterakas" (2012), "Girl, Boy, Bakla, Tomboy" (2013), "The Amazing Praybeyt Benjamin" (2014), "Beauty and the Bestie" (2015), and "Gandarrapido: The Revenger Squad" (2017) and the television series "May bukas pa" (2009), "100 Days to Heaven" (2011), and "Ang probinsyano" (2016). Vice Ganda executive produced "Sisterakas" as well as the 2021 concert film "Gandemic." He starred in six of the Philippines' 10 highest-grossing films, and he is the highest-grossing Filipino film actor in history. He has also released the albums "Lakas Tama" (2011), "Vice Ganda" (2013), and "#Trending" (2014); "Vice Ganda" was certified Platinum in the Philippines, and the other two albums went Gold there. He received a star on the Walk of Fame Philippines in 2014.

Early Life

Vice Ganda was born Jose Marie Borja Viceral on March 31, 1976, in Tondo, Manila, Philippines. As a child, his nickname was "Tutoy." He grew up in the Sta Cruz neighborhood with five older siblings. His father, a barangay captain, was murdered, then Vice Ganda's mother left her children to work as a caregiver abroad. An unknown Japanese woman granted him a scholarship that paid for his schooling from third grade until college. He enrolled at Far Eastern University to study political science, but he left before earning his degree in order to focus on his career.

Career

Vice Ganda began his career as a singer, then he became a comedian for Manila's Punchline and The Library, where the owner gave him his stage name, which means "Beautiful Vice." In 1999, he was discovered by talent scout Ogie Diaz, and he soon appeared in the "Judy Ann Drama Special" on ABS-CBN. In 2002, he competed in the singing contests "Birit Queen" and "O Diva" on the variety show "Eat Bulaga!," then he guest-starred on television series such as "Kokey" (2007), "Dyosa" (2008), "Maalaala Mo Kaya" (2009), and "May bukas pa" (2009). Vice Ganda appeared in the 2007 film "Apat dapat, dapat apat: Friends 4 lyf and death," and he followed it with "Condo" and "Ikaw pa rin: Bongga ka Boy" in 2008, and "In My Life" in 2009. Vice Ganda got his big break when he joined the ABS-CBN program "It's Showtime" in 2009, and in 2010, he appeared in the films "Noy," "Hating kapatid," and "Petrang kabayo." "Petrang kabayo" was one of the year's highest-grossing films, earning ₱115.4 million at the box office. In 2011, he began hosting the ABS-CBN talk show "Gandang Gabi, Vice!," which aired until 2020. That year he also starred as Benjamin "Benjie" Santos XIII in the film "The Unkabogable Praybeyt Benjamin," which grossed ₱332 million at the box office. He reprised his role in 2014's "The Amazing Praybeyt Benjamin," which was even more successful, earning ₱455 million.

In 2012, Vice Ganda appeared in the films "This Guy's in Love With U Mare" and "Sisterakas," which both grossed more than ₱200 million at the box office. The 2013 films "Bromance: My Brother's Romance" and "Girl, Boy, Bakla, Tomboy" brought in ₱163.5 million and ₱421 million, respectively, at the box office, and 2015's "Beauty and the Bestie" earned ₱529 million. He also had hits with 2016's "The Super Parental Guardians" (₱598 million), 2017's "Gandarrapido: The Revenger Squad" (₱571 million), 2018's "Fantastica" (₱596 million), and 2019's "The Mall, the Merrier!" (₱322 million). In 2016, Vice Ganda served as a judge on "Pinoy Boyband Superstar" on ABS-CBN, and in 2021, he hosted "Everybody, Sing!" on the Kapamilya Channel. In 2022, he starred in the film "Partners in Crime," which grossed ₱168 million at the box office. Vice Ganda published the 2016 book "President Vice: Ang Bagong Panggulo ng Pilipinas," and he launched Vice Cosmetics in 2017.

Personal Life

Vice Ganda is non-binary and has said that he is fine with being addressed by either masculine or feminine pronouns. He married actor Ion Perez on October 19, 2021, and the couple appeared in "The Mall The Merrier" (2019) and "Partners in Crime" (2022) together. Vice Ganda has suffered from depression, and in 2018, he told MJ Felipe of ABS-CBN News, "I underwent depression. I actually had to meet a doctor, and asked for professional help." He is passionate about philanthropy, and in 2013, he auctioned off clothing to raise money for Sagip Kapamilya's (Save a Family) efforts to help people affected by Super Typhoon Yolanda. During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, he donated face masks and other necessities to health workers at hospitals in the Philippines. That year Vice Ganda also helped raise more than ₱1 million for individuals affected by Typhoon Vamco. In 2022, he donated ₱500,000 to a benefit concert for victims of Typhoon Odette, and he paid for strangers' medications at a Quezon City pharmacy.

Awards and Nominations

In 2009, Vice Ganda earned a Best Single Performance by an Actor nomination for "Maalaala Mo Kaya: Bola" at the 23rd PMPC Star Awards for Television. In 2011, he won the Bert Marcelo Achievement Award for Excellence in Comedy at the 42nd Box-Office Entertainment Awards and received a Best Talent Search Program Host nomination for "It's Showtime" at the 25th PMPC Star Awards for Television. In 2012, he was named Best TV Comedian at the 2nd EdukCircle Awards, Phenomenal Box Office Star for "The Unkabogable Praybeyt Benjamin" at the 43rd Box-Office Entertainment Awards, and Best Reality and Game Show Host for "It's Showtime" and Best Celebrity Showbiz Talk Show Male Host for "Gandang Gabi, Vice!" at the 26th PMPC Star Awards for Television. In 2013, he earned another PMPC Star Award for Television for "Gandang Gabi, Vice!," and he was named Phenomenal Box Office Star for "Sisterakas" at the 44th Box-Office Entertainment Awards. In 2014, Vice Ganda received a Best Variety Show Host award for "It's Showtime" at the 1st Paragala Central Luzon Media Awards, a Movie Actor of the Year award for "Girl, Boy, Bakla, Tomboy" at the 30th PMPC Star Awards for Movies, and a Best TV Comedian award and Best Talk Show Host award for "Gandang Gabi, Vice!" and a Most Influential Film Actor of the Year award for "Girl, Boy, Bakla, Tomboy" at the 4th EdukCircle Awards. He was also named Phenomenal Box Office Star and Male Concert Performer of the Year at the 45th Box-Office Entertainment Awards.

In 2015, Vice Ganda won a Best TV Personality in Comedy award for "It's Showtime," a Best Talk Show Host award for "Gandang Gabi, Vice!," a Most Influential Film Celebrity of the Year award for "The Amazing Praybeyt Benjamin," and a Most Influential Concert Performers of the Year award for "Vice Gandang Ganda Sa Sarili sa Araneta.. Eh Di Wow!" at the 5th EdukCircle Awards. That year he also earned a Phenomenal Box Office Star award for "The Amazing Praybeyt Benjamin" at the 46th Box Office Entertainment Awards and a Best Male TV Host award for "It's Showtime" at the 29th PMPC Star Awards for Television. In 2016, he was named Phenomenal Box Office Star for "Beauty and the Bestie" at the 47th Box Office Entertainment Awards and Most Outstanding TV Personality in Comedy for "It's Showtime" and Most Influential Film Actor of the Year and Box Office Tandem of the Year for "Beauty and the Bestie" at the 6th EdukCircle Awards. At the 7th EdukCircle Awards in 2017, Vice Ganda was inducted into the Hall of Fame – Comedy and won a Most Influential Film Actor of the Year for "The Super Parental Guardians." That film also earned him a Box Office Entertainment Award for Phenomenal Box Office Star. In 2018, he was named Best Entertainment Talk Show Host for "Gandang Gabi, Vice!" and Most Influential Film Actor of the Year for "Gandarrapido: The Revenger Squad" at the 8th EdukCircle Awards, and the following year he won a PMPC Star Award for Television for Best Male TV Host for "It's Showtime" and a PMPC Star Award for Music for Novelty Song of the Year for "Dahil Kasama Mo Siya." "It's Showtime" has earned him several awards in recent years, and in 2023, he was named Most Iconic Filipino Comedian at the 3rd Philippine Film Industry Month.

Real Estate

In 2021, Vice Ganda surprised his family with the gift of a new home. The home is three stories, and each bedroom has its own bathroom. The property also features a swimming pool. In 2020, he bought a home for himself, which includes an elevator, floor-to-ceiling windows, a dumbwaiter, a swimming pool, and a spa.