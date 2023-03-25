Tony Rock net worth

What Is Tony Rock's Net Worth?

Tony Rock is an American stand-up comedian, actor, and producer who has a net worth of $4 million. The younger brother of comedian/actor Chris Rock, Tony Rock is probably best known for playing the roles of Uncle Ryan on "Everybody Hates Chris" (2008–2009) and Dirk Black on "All of Us" (2003–2007), which both aired on UPN and The CW. He also created, executive produced, and starred on the MyNetworkTV sketch comedy series "The Tony Rock Project" (2008–2009), and he has performed stand-up comedy on TV shows such as "Def Comedy Jam" and "Comedy Central Presents." Tony has more than 20 acting credits to his name, including the films "Three Can Play That Game" (2007), "Think Like a Man" (2012), "Killing Hasselhoff" (2017), and "Couples' Night" (2018) and the television series "Reed Between the Lines" (2015), "Mann and Wife" (2015–2017), and "Living Biblically" (2018). In 2005, Rock earned a BET Comedy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for "All of Us."

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Richest Comedians Net Worth: $4 Million Date of Birth: Jun 30, 1974 (48 years old) Place of Birth: Bedford-Stuyvesant Gender: Male Profession: Actor, Stand-up comedian, Screenwriter, Presenter, Television producer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Tony Rock's Net Worth

Early Life

Tony Rock was born Anthony W. Rock on June 30, 1974, in Brooklyn, New York. He is the son of Julius and Rosalie Rock, and he grew up in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood with eight siblings. Rosalie worked as a teacher as well as a social worker for the mentally handicapped, and Julius was a newspaper deliveryman and truck driver. Sadly, Julius passed away in 1988 after undergoing ulcer surgery.

Career

Rock made his acting debut in the 2001 TV movie "Me & My Needs," and in the early 2000s, he was a correspondent on the Comedy Central series "BattleBots" and the host of the Oxygen game show "Can You Tell?" From 2003 to 2007, he played Dirk Black on "All of Us," which aired 88 episodes over four seasons and earned Tony a BET Comedy Award nomination. Rock's first feature film was 2006's "Homie Spumoni," and the following year, he appeared in the TV movie "Life Support" and co-starred with Vivica A. Fox in the romantic comedy "Three Can Play That Game." From 2008 to 2009, he had a recurring role as Uncle Ryan on the critically-acclaimed series "Everybody Hates Chris," which was created by his brother Chris. On the show, the character Drew (who was played by Tequan Richmond) was loosely based on Tony. During this time, he also starred on the sketch comedy show "The Tony Rock Project" alongside Whitney Cummings and John Heffron. In 2010, Tony got his own "Comedy Central Presents" special and appeared on the DirecTV series "Supreme Court of Comedy."

In 2012, Rock appeared in the films "What Goes Around Comes Around," "C'mon Man," and "Redemption of a Dog," and he co-starred with Kevin Hart, Michael Ealy, Taraji P. Henson, Terrence J, and Regina Hall in "Think Like a Man," which was based on the 2009 Steve Harvey book "Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man." The film grossed $96.1 million against a $12 million budget and won a BET Award for Best Movie. In 2012, Tony also became the host of the BET series "Apollo Live." He guest-starred on "Let's Stay Together" (2012), "Single Ladies" (2012), and "Walk This Way" (2013), and in 2015, he had a recurring role as Julius Darren on the BET sitcom "Reed Between the Lines" alongside Tracee Ellis Ross and Malcolm-Jamal Warner. From 2015 to 2017, Rock starred as Michael Hobbs on the Bounce TV series "Mann & Wife." Around this time, he also appeared in the 2015 TV movies "The Big Leaf" and "All Stars" and the 2017 films "The Cheaters Club" and "Killing Hasselhoff." In 2018, Tony starred in the film "Couples' Night" and played Vince on the CBS sitcom "Living Biblically." In 2019, he guest-starred on "The Cool Kids," and in 2022, he served as a judge on the "Garage Mirage" episode of "Is It Cake?," a Netflix baking competition hosted by "Saturday Night Live" star Mikey Day.

Personal Life

In February 2009, Tony was arrested for DUI in Los Angeles. According to TMZ, "Rock was initially pulled over on the 101 Freeway for speeding, but cops say he showed signs of intoxication. After failing field sobriety tests, Tony was arrested and hauled off." He was charged with two counts of DUI, and after pleading guilty, he was ordered to serve 36 months of probation, pay a $1,000 fine, and attend an alcohol education program. Tony is the founder of the charitable organization the MyROCK Diabetes Foundation, which he established in his late father's honor.