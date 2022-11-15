Tom Papa Net Worth:

What Is Tom Papa's Net Worth?

Tom Papa is an American comedian, actor, television and radio host, writer, and producer who has a net worth of $4 million. Tom Papa has released the stand-up comedy album "Calm, Cool, & Collected" (2005), the albums/specials "Live in New York City" (2012), "Freaked Out" (2013), and "Human Mule" (2016), and the Netflix special "You're doing Great!" (2020), and he created, wrote, produced, and starred in the 2004 NBC sitcom "Come to Papa." As an actor, Tom has appeared in the films "Analyze That" (2002), "The Informant!" (2009), and "Top Five" (2014), the TV movie "Behind the Candelabra" (2013), and the television series "The New Adventures of Old Christine" (2008), "Inside Amy Schumer" (2013), "The Knick" (2014), and "The Jim Gaffigan Show" (2015).

Papa hosted, wrote, and produced the NBC reality series "The Marriage Ref" (2010–2011), and he has lent his voice to the films "Bee Movie" (2007) and "The Haunted World of El Superbeasto" (2009). Tom was credited as a writer of additional screenplay material on "Bee Movie," and he co-wrote "The Haunted World of El Superbeasto" with director Rob Zombie (who directed two of Papa's comedy specials). Tom was a consulting producer on the Amazon Prime Video series "Red Oaks" (2015–2016) and the 2018 Food Network show "Baked" (which he hosted), and he has hosted the podcasts "Come to Papa" (2013–2020), "The Official Podcast" (2018), and "Breaking Bread with Tom Papa" (2020–present). Tom also co-hosts the Sirius XM program "What a Joke with Papa and Fortune" (2019–present) with Fortune Feimster, and he has published the books "Your Dad Stole My Rake: And Other Family Dilemmas" (2018) and "You're Doing Great!: And Other Reasons to Stay Alive" (2020).

Early Life

Tom Papa was born Thomas Papa Jr. on November 10, 1968, in Passaic, New Jersey. He grew up in the New Jersey boroughs Park Ridge and Woodcliff Lake, and he attended Pascack Hills High School. After graduating in 1986, Tom studied at Rider College. Papa has two siblings, and he played football and ran track during his youth. Tom's brother, Bob, is a sportscaster, and his sister, Jennifer, founded City Green, a nonprofit organization offering "practical, technical and financial resources to foster equitable access to local food and green spaces, in support of sustainable, healthy communities."

Career

In 1993, Papa began performing stand-up comedy at New York City open mics and serving as a host at Stand Up New York. After meeting Jerry Seinfeld at the Comedy Cellar, the two started touring together. Tom would later appear in Jerry's 2002 documentary "Comedian," and in 2010, Seinfeld chose Papa to host "The Marriage Ref" on NBC. Tom starred in his own "Comedy Central Presents" specials in 2001 and 2007, and he released his first comedy album, "Calm, Cool, & Collected," in 2005. He followed his debut album with the Rob Zombie-directed specials "Live in New York City" (2012) and "Freaked Out" (2013) as well as 2016's "Human Mule" and 2020's "You're doing Great!" Papa also starred in a one-man show, "Only Human," which premiered at the Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Montréal.

Tom made his acting debut in 2002 when he appeared on "The Colin Quinn Show" and co-starred with Robert De Niro and Billy Crystal in the Harold Ramis-directed film "Analyze That." In 2004, he starred on NBC's "Come to Papa alongside Steve Carell, and in 2005, he appeared in the film "The Life Coach." Papa voiced Splitz / Klauss Vanderhayden in the 2007 computer-animated film "Bee Movie," which also featured the voices of Jerry Seinfeld (who co-wrote and produced the movie), Renée Zellweger, Matthew Broderick, John Goodman, Patrick Warburton, and Chris Rock and grossed $293.5 million at the box office. "Bee Movie" earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Animated Film and a Kids' Choice Award nomination for Favorite Animated Movie. Tom guest-starred in two episodes of Julia Louis-Dreyfus' CBS sitcom "The New Adventures of Old Christine" in 2008, and in 2009, he voiced the title role in Rob Zombie's "The Haunted World of El Superbeasto," which he also co-wrote. That year Papa also played Mick Andreas in "The Informant!" alongside Matt Damon, Scott Bakula, Joel McHale, and Melanie Lynskey.

Tom reunited with Matt Damon in the 2013 HBO movie "Behind the Candelabra," which starred Michael Douglas as Liberace. "Behind the Candelabra" won several awards, including a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Miniseries or Movie, a Golden Globe for Best Miniseries or Television Film, a Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Movie/Miniseries, an Online Film & Television Association Award for Best Motion Picture or Miniseries, and a Television Critics Association Award for Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries and Specials. Papa guest-starred on "Inside Amy Schumer" (2013), "The Knick" (2014), "The Jim Gaffigan Show" (2015), and "Red Oaks" (2016), and in 2014, he appeared in "Top Five" alongside Chris Rock, who also wrote and directed the film. In 2019, he played News Anchor George Glass in Rob Zombie's "3 from Hell," the third film in the "Firefly" trilogy, which also includes 2003's "House of 1000 Corpses" and 2005's "The Devil's Rejects." Next, Tom appeared in the drama "Paper Spiders," which was named Best Film at the 2020 Boston Film Festival, and in 2021, he co-starred with Vince Vaughn in the film "North Hollywood."

Personal Life

Tom is married to fellow comedian Cynthia Koury-Papa. According to the bio on Papa's official website, he "lives in Los Angeles with his wife, two daughters, a cat and dog where he spends most of his time writing and baking bread."

Awards

In 2020, Tom shared a Boston Film Festival Award for Best Ensemble Cast for "Paper Spiders" with his co-stars Lili Taylor, Stefania LaVie Owen, Ian Nelson, Peyton List, Michael Cyril Creighton, Max Casella, and David Rasche.