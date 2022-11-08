Todd Barry Net Worth:

What Is Todd Barry's Net Worth?

Todd Barry is an American comedian, voiceover artist, actor, writer, producer, and director who has a net worth of $2.5 million. Todd Barry has released the comedy albums "Medium Energy" (2001), "Falling off the Bone"(2004), and "From Heaven" (2008), the albums/specials "Super Crazy" (2012) and "The Crowd Work Tour" (2014), and the Netflix special "Spicy Honey" (2017). Todd produced "Super Crazy," and he was a consulting producer on "Denis Leary's Merry F#%$in' Christmas" (2005) and a producer on "The Sarah Silverman Program" (2007). He wrote and directed the 2002 short film "Borrowing Saffron," and he published the book "Thank You for Coming to Hattiesburg: One Comedian's Tour of Not-Quite-the-Biggest Cities in the World" in 2017. As an actor, Barry has appeared in the films "Who's the Caboose?" (1997), "Los Enchiladas!" (1999), "Road Trip" (2000), "Pootie Tang" (2001), "The Wrestler" (2008), and "Wanderlust" (2012) and the television series "Sex and the City" (1998), "Flight of the Conchords" (2007), "Bored to Death" (2009), "Delocated" (2010–2012), "Louie" (2010–2015), and "Master of None" (2015). Todd has also lent his voice to animated shows such as "Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist" (1996–2002), "Freak Show" (2006), "Lucy: The Daughter of the Devil" (2005; 2007), "Axe Cop" (2013; 2015), and "Bob's Burgers" (2011–2022), and he launched "The Todd Barry Podcast" in 2013.

Early Life

Todd Barry was born Todd Andrew Barry on March 26, 1964, in The Bronx, New York. Todd was raised in Florida, and he earned an English degree from the University of Florida in 1986. From 1984 to 1986, Barry was a drummer for the rock band The Chant.

Career

Todd first performed stand-up comedy at an open mic night at North Miami Beach's Coconuts Comedy Club in May 1987. He then appeared on "HBO Comedy Showcase" (1995), "The Daily Show" (1996), and "Comic Cabana" (1997), and he starred in his own "Comedy Central Presents" specials in 1999 and 2006. In the '90s, Barry also appeared in the short film "Caesar's Salad" (1990) and the feature films "Who's the Caboose?" (1997), "Tomorrow Night" (1998), and the Mitch Hedberg-directed comedy "Los Enchiladas!" (1999), and he guest-starred on "The Larry Sanders Show" (1996–1997), "Sex and the City" (1998), and "Spin City" (1999). From 1996 to 2002, Todd appeared in 16 episodes of the animated Comedy Central series "Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist," twice as himself and 14 times as Todd the Video Store Guy. Barry released his debut comedy album "Medium Energy" in 2001, and he followed it with "Falling off the Bone" in 2004 and "From Heaven" in 2008. He appeared in the films "Road Trip" (2000), "Pootie Tang" (2001), "Beer League" (2006), "Puberty: The Movie" (2007), and "New York City Serenade" (2007), and in 2008, he co-starred with Mickey Rourke and Marisa Tomei in the Darren Aronofsky-directed drama "The Wrestler," which won an Independent Spirit Award for Best Feature and a London Film Critics Circle award for Film of the Year.

Todd guest-starred on "Chappelle's Show" (2003), "Sesame Street" (2005), "Wonder Showzen" (2006), "Lucky Louie" (2006), "The Sarah Silverman Program" (2008), and "Bored to Death" (2009), and he played Todd the bongo player in the 2007 "Flight of the Conchords" episode "The Third Conchord." In 2006, he voiced Frank Meinkowitz on Comedy Central's "Freak Show" alongside his "Dr. Katz" co-star H. Jon Benjamin, and he would later voice several characters on Benjamin's Fox series "Bob's Burgers" (2011–2022). From 2010 to 2012, Barry played a fictionalized version of himself on the Adult Swim series "Delocated," and from 2010 to 2015, he played himself in 11 episodes of Louis C.K.'s FX show "Louie." In 2012, Todd's fourth album, "Super Crazy," was released on Comedy Central Records and on DVD, then he starred in the specials "The Crowd Work Tour" (2014) and "Spicy Honey" (2017). He appeared in the films "Pete Smalls Is Dead" (2010) and "Vamps" (2012), and he co-starred with Paul Rudd and Jennifer Aniston in the 2012 David Wain-directed comedy "Wanderlust." Barry guest-starred on "The Michael J. Fox Show" (2013), "Deadbeat" (2014), "Inside Amy Schumer" (2014), "Comedy Bang! Bang!" (2012; 2015), "The Knick" (2015), "The Jim Gaffigan Show" (2016), and "At Home with Amy Sedaris" (2017), and he had a recurring role on Aziz Ansari's Netflix series "Master of None" in 2015.

Todd has been a guest on numerous late night talk show, including "Late Night with Conan O'Brien," "Late Show with David Letterman," "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," "Conan," and "Late Night with Seth Meyers," and he appeared on Jerry Seinfeld's "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" in 2014. In 2017, he published the book "Thank You for Coming to Hattiesburg: One Comedian's Tour of Not-Quite-the-Biggest Cities in the World," which is described as "part tour diary, part travel guide, and part memoir." "Publishers Weekly" called the book a "charming, sardonic debut" that "makes readers laugh as hard as the audiences at his shows." Barry played Gary the Mangler in the 2017 digital series "aka Wyatt Cenac," which earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series. He then appeared in the comedy-drama "The Climb," which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2019. The film's release was delayed three times due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and after it was finally released in November 2020, the National Board of Review named it one of the year's Top Ten Independent Films.

Personal Life

Todd lives in New York, and he has a cat named Michaeleen, who he adopted as a kitten in July 2018.