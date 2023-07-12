Tim Robinson net worth

What is Tim Robinson's net worth?

Tim Robinson is an American actor and comedian who has a net worth of $2 million. Tim Robinson is best known for his Netflix series "I Think You Should Leave." He was also a cast member on "Saturday Night Live" from 2012 to 2016. He actually spent his first season as a cast member then opted to step back into a writing position. He worked on 68 total SNL episodes. His show "I Think Your Should Leave," which he co-created and executive produces has earned a cult following and devoted fanbase.

Early Life

Tim Robinson was born on May 23, 1981, in Detroit, Michigan. His parents divorced when he was young and he was raised mostly in Clarkstown, Michigan, where he attended Clarkstown High School.

After graduating from high school in 2000 Tim began taking weekend improv classes at the Detroit branch of Second City.

Career

After touring with Detroit's Second City troupe, Tim eventually joined Second City Chicago.

In 2011 he was a series regular on a CBS sitcom called "Friend Me" that did not end up airing.

Saturday Night Live

Robinson's career reached new heights when he joined "Saturday Night Live" (SNL) as a featured player for the 2012-2013 season. After one season he requested to be moved from the cast to the writing team. This period was significant as it put him on the national comedy map. He was part of the writing team from 2013 to 2016, earning an Emmy nomination for his work.

Detroiters

After his tenure with SNL, Robinson teamed up with fellow comedian Sam Richardson, a Detroit native and friend from his Second City days, to create the comedy series "Detroiters." The show, which aired for two seasons on Comedy Central from 2017 to 2018, was well-received and showcased Robinson's skills as a performer and a creator. The show was executive produced by Jason Sudeikis and Lorne Michaels.

Simultaneously, Robinson continued to branch out into other areas of television and film. He had a recurring role on the Netflix series "The Characters" and made appearances in films like "Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping" and "The Lonely Island Presents: The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience."

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson

Robinson's unique comedic voice found its purest expression in his Netflix series "I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson." Launched in 2019, the series is a sketch comedy show known for its outlandish scenarios and absurdist humor. Robinson is the creator, co-writer, and star of the show, which quickly gained a cult following for its innovative and surreal take on the sketch format. It's widely considered one of the best comedies on the platform and further solidifies Robinson's place in the comedy world.

Personal Life

Beyond his professional pursuits, Robinson leads a relatively private life. He's married to Heather Robinson, and together, they have two children.