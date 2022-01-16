Thomas Lennon Net Worth:

What Is Thomas Lennon's Net Worth?

Thomas Lennon is an American actor, comedian, writer, director, and producer who has a net worth of $6 million. Lennon is best known for starring as Lieutenant Jim Dangle on Comedy Central's "Reno 911!" (2003–present), which he also co-created, executive produced, wrote, and directed. He co-created the sketch comedy series "The State" (1993–1995) and "Viva Variety" (1997), and he wrote, directed, and produced the 2013 horror comedy film "Hell Baby" with his "Reno 911!" co-creator/co-star Robert Ben Garant. The duo also co-wrote the films "Taxi" (2004), "Herbie: Fully Loaded" (2005), "The Pacifier" (2005), "Night at the Museum" (2006), "Let's Go to Prison" (2006), "Balls of Fury" (2007), "Reno 911!: Miami" (2007), and "Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian" (2009), and they released the book "Writing Movies for Fun and Profit: How We Made a Billion Dollars at the Box Office and You Can Too!" in 2011.

Thomas produced "Viva Variety" and "Reno 911! Miami" as well as the television series "@midnight" (2013–2017) and "Bajillion Dollar Propertie$" (2016–2019) and the Paramount+ special "Reno 911!: The Hunt for QAnon" (2021). As an actor, Lennon has appeared in more than 170 projects, including the films "The Ten" (2007), "Hancock" (2008), "17 Again" (2009), "I Love You, Man" (2009), and " A Futile and Stupid Gesture" (2018) and the TV series "Sean Saves the World" (2013–2014), "The Odd Couple" (2015–2017), "Another Period" (2015–2016), "Santa Clarita Diet" (2017–2019), "Lethal Weapon" (2017–2019), and "Supergirl" (2020). He has also lent his voice to the animated films "Mr. Peabody and Sherman" (2014), "Tinker Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeast" (2014), "Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders" (2016), and "Batman vs. Two-Face" (2017) and the television shows "Planet Sheen" (2010–2013), "Bob's Burgers" (2012–2018), "Dawn of the Croods" (2015–2016), "Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures" (2016–2017), "Legend of the Three Caballeros" (2018), "Where's Waldo?" (2019), and "Jellystone!" (2021). Thomas is the author of the "Ronan Boyle" children's fantasy series, which includes the books "Ronan Boyle and the Bridge of Riddles" (2019), "Ronan Boyle and the Swamp of Certain Death" (2020), and "Ronan Boyle into the Strangeplace" (2021).

Early Life

Thomas Lennon was born Thomas Patrick Lennon on August 9, 1970, in Oak Park, Illinois. He grew up with mother Kathleen, father Timothy, and sister Meggan. Meggan also went into the entertainment business, playing Maya Burroughs in the 2011 film "Another Earth," writing the 2002 television documentary "Reflections from Ground Zero," and working as a field producer on the 2009 documentary "By the People: The Election of Barack Obama." Thomas attended Oak Park and River Forest High School, graduating in 1988, and at age 16, he met Kerri Kenney at a Northwestern University theatre camp. The two would go on to co-create and co-star on "The State" and "Reno 911!," and they both attended New York University and were in the comedy troupe The New Group. Lennon originally enrolled at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts as a drama student, but he later switched to the university's film school.

Career

The New Group changed its name to The State and performed at NYC clubs and theaters. In 1992, Thomas starred in the short film "Aisle Six," which was written and directed by The State's David Wain, and the troupe's members worked on the MTV sketch comedy show "You Wrote It, You Watch It." From 1993 to 1995, Thomas starred on and wrote for MTV's "The State" alongside Kerri Kenney, Robert Ben Garant, Michael Ian Black, Joe Lo Truglio, Ken Marino, Michael Showalter, and David Wain. The series aired 28 episodes over four seasons, and Lennon, Garant, and Black created Comedy Central's "Viva Variety" in 1997. Thomas played Meredith Laupin on the show, and he wrote and produced it. In the '90s, he also appeared in the short film "A Friend of Dorothy" (1994) and the feature film "Row Your Boat" (1998), voiced a Documentarian in "Drop Dead Gorgeous" (1999), and guest-starred in two episodes of "Friends" (1999) as Joey Tribbiani's "identical hand twin."

In 2003, Lennon appeared in "Le Divorce," "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days," and "A Guy Thing," and he co-created the improvised mockumentary-style series "Reno 911!" with Kenney and Garant. The show aired on Comedy Central until 2009, and it was revived by the streaming service Quibi in 2020. "Reno 911!" led to the 2007 film "Reno 911!: Miami" and the 2021 special "Reno 911!: The Hunt for QAnon," and Lennon's Lieutenant Jim Dangle has been a popular Halloween costume for nearly two decades. Thomas appeared in the films "Heights" (2004), "Conversations with Other Women" (2005), "Herbie: Fully Loaded" (2005), and "Bickford Shmeckler's Cool Ideas" (2006), and he voiced Eddie The Shipboard Computer in 2005's "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy." He played Karl Wolfschtagg in 2007's "Balls of Fury," and in 2009, he portrayed Orville Wright in "Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian" and co-starred with Matthew Perry and Zac Efron in "17 Again" and with Paul Rudd and Jason Segel in "I Love You, Man." In 2011, Lennon appeared in the films "Cedar Rapids," "Bad Teacher," "What's Your Number?," and "A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas," followed by "What to Expect When You're Expecting" and "The Dark Knight Rises" in 2012.

In 2013, Lennon and Garant played a pair of priests/exorcists in "Hell Baby" alongside Rob Corddry, Leslie Bibb, and Keegan-Michael Key, and Thomas appeared in "Rapture-Palooza" and "We're the Millers" and began starring as Max Thompson on NBC's "Sean Saves the World." From 2015 to 2017, he played Felix Unger to Matthew Perry's Oscar Madison on the CBS reboot of "The Odd Couple," and around this time, Lennon appeared in the films "Knight of Cups" (2015), "Monster Trucks" (2016), and "Pottersville" (2017). From 2017 to 2019, he had recurring roles as Principal Novak on Netflix's "Santa Clarita Diet" and Leo Getz on Fox's "Lethal Weapon," and he appeared in the films "A Futile and Stupid Gesture," "The 15:17 to Paris," "Half Magic," "Dog Days," and "Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich" in 2018. In 2020, Thomas played Mr. Mxyzpltk in four episodes of The CW's "Supergirl," and he appeared in the film "Valley Girl" and the documentary "Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics." In 2021, he played Dr. Whomever in the crime drama "Cherry" and made an appearance on the HBO Max special "Friends: The Reunion." Lennon has also guest-starred on numerous television series, including "Childrens Hospital" (2011), "New Girl" (2012), "How I Met Your Mother" (2012), "The Goldbergs" (2014), "Modern Family" (2019), and "Veep" (2019).

Personal Life

Thomas married actress Jenny Robertson on April 27, 2002, and they welcomed son Oliver in 2009. The family has a home in Geneva Lake, Wisconsin, and in July 2021, Lennon put on his Jim Dangle costume and served as a guest cashier at a local Walmart to raise funds for the Children's Hospital of Wisconsin. Thomas asked each customer if they would like to make a donation with their purchase, and he and Walmart matched every donation. A fan of Morrissey and The Smiths, Lennon occasionally plays guitar with the tribute band Sweet and Tender Hooligans. He is a good friend of "Weird Al" Yankovic and spoke at Yankovic's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, sharing the story of their first meeting (at a Staples in 2005): "Another man was pondering the printer toner wall with me, a man with a magnetic energy and hair like something out of the movie 'The Wiz.' I recognized him, I instantly freaked out and I tried to act cool. I said, 'Excuse me, are you Weird Al Yankovic?' He replied, 'Yes, are you Lieutenant Dangle?' I said, 'I am. Should we just agree to be friends for life?' And Al said, 'Okay.'"

Award Nominations

Lennon has received two Primetime Emmy nominations for "Reno 911!," Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series in 2020 and Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series in 2021. The series also earned him a Critics Choice Super Award nomination for Best Short Form Series in 2021. He received a CableACE Award nomination for Comedy Series for "The State" in 1995, and Thomas and his "I Love You, Man" co-star Paul Rudd shared an MTV Movie Award nomination for Best Kiss in 2009.

Real Estate

In 2009, Thomas and Jenny paid $2.175 million for a 3,051 square foot home in the Hancock Park area of Los Angeles. The couple purchased the four-bedroom, three-bathroom home from "NewsRadio" and "ER" star Maura Tierney.