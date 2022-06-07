Taran Killam Net Worth:

What Is Taran Killam's Net Worth and Salary?

Taran Killam is an American actor, comedian, writer, director, and producer who has a net worth of $10 million. Killam is best known for being a cast member on the NBC sketch comedy series "Saturday Night Live" (2010–2016) and starring as Will Cooper on ABC's "Single Parents" (2018–2020). He also played King George III in "Hamilton" on Broadway in 2017. Taran has more than 70 acting credits to his name, including the films "Just Married" (2003), "My Best Friend's Girl" (2008), "The Heat" (2013), "12 Years a Slave" (2013), and "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" (2014) and the television series "The Amanda Show" (2000–2002), "Undressed" (2001), "MADtv" (2001–2002), "How I Met Your Mother" (2006–2014), "Wild 'n Out" (2006–2007), "Scrubs" (2009), "Angie Tribeca" (2018), "Arrested Development" (2019), and "Impeachment: American Crime Story" (2021). He wrote, directed, and produced the 2017 film "Killing Gunther," and he wrote and produced 2016's "Brother Nature." Killam has lent his voice to numerous animated projects, such as "Underdogs" (2015), "The Awesomes" (2013–2015), "Nature Cat" (2015–present), "We Bare Bears" (2018), "The Simpsons" (2020), "Vampirina" (2020), and "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" (2021).

Early Life

Taran Killam was born Taran Hourie Killam on April 1, 1982, in Culver City, California. Taran's mother is a singer-songwriter who toured with The Charlie Daniels Band, and his father was a member of the City Garage Theatre Group. Killam's great-aunt was actress Rosemarie Stack, who was married to actor/"Unsolved Mysteries" host Robert Stack. Taran grew up in Big Bear Lake, California, and he has a brother named Taylor. He studied at the Los Angeles County High School for the Arts, then he enrolled at UCLA's School of Theater, Film and Television, where he met future "Saturday Night Live" castmate Mikey Day. While at UCLA, Taran studied musical theatre and was involved with the school's theatre festival. He left college after he was cast on "MADtv."

Career

Killam made his acting debut as a child in the 1994 film "Naked Gun 33⅓: The Final Insult," and in 1995, he appeared in two episodes of "Unsolved Mysteries." He guest-starred on "The Jersey" (2000), "Judging Amy" (2000), "Touched by an Angel" (2000), and "Roswell" (2001), and from 2000 to 2002, he was featured on the Nickelodeon sketch comedy series "The Amanda Show." In 2001, Taran played Blake on the MTV anthology series "Undressed," and from 2001 to 2002, he was a featured player on the Fox sketch comedy show "MADtv." At age 19, he was the youngest person to join the show's cast, and Killam and Jeff Richards are the only two people who have been cast members on both "MADtv" and "Saturday Night Live." Taran appeared in the films "Big Fat Liar" (2002) and "Just Married" (2003) and the TV movie "Stuck in the Suburbs" (2004), and he guest-starred on "Drake & Josh" (2004), "Boston Public" (2004), "Still Standing" (2004), "Jake in Progress" (2005), and "Girlfriends" (2006). He had a recurring role as Gary Blauman on the CBS sitcom "How I Met Your Mother" from 2006 and 2014, and from 2006 to 2007, he was a cast member on MTV's "Wild 'n Out."

In 2007, Killam was a consultant writer and cast member on MTV's "Nick Cannon Presents: Short Circuitz" alongside Mikey Day, Eliza Coupe, and Katt Williams, and he played a pirate in "Epic Movie." In 2008, he co-starred with Dane Cook, Kate Hudson, and Jason Biggs in "My Best Friend's Girl," and the following year, he portrayed Matthew McConaughey in the short film "Three Matthew McConaugheys and a Baby," had a recurring role as Jimmy on "Scrubs," and guest-starred on "Scrubs: Interns." From 2010 to 2016, he was a cast member on "Saturday Night Live," where he played characters such as Jebidiah Atkinson and Jonathan Cavanaugh-san and did impersonations of Eminem, Donald Trump, Adolf Hitler, Paul Ryan, Liam Neeson, and many others. Taran appeared in 128 episodes of the show. In 2013, he co-starred with Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy in "The Heat," had a cameo in "Grown Ups 2," and played Abram Hamilton in the Academy Award-winning film "12 Years a Slave." From 2013 to 2019, Killam appeared in seven episodes of Comedy Central's "Drunk History," portraying William Clark, Frédéric Auguste Bartholdi, Bobby Fischer, Lord Gordon Gordon, Jack Parsons, D.B. Cooper, and John Alfred Preston.

Taran appeared in the films "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" (2014), "Ted 2" (2015), "Casual Encounters" (2016), "Brother Nature" (2016), "All Nighter" (2017), "Killing Gunther" (2017), and "Night School" (2018), and he guest-starred on "Sesame Street" (2014), "New Girl" (2016), "A.P. Bio" (2018), "Documentary Now!" (2019), and "Mr. Mayor" (2021). From 2018 to 2020, he starred as Will Cooper on "Single Parents," which aired 45 episodes over two seasons, and he had recurring roles as Pierre Cardin on "Angie Tribeca" (2018) and Young George Bluth, Sr. on "Arrested Development" (2019). In 2021, Killam portrayed Steve Jones, the husband of Paula Jones, on the FX anthology series "Impeachment: American Crime Story," which earned a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Miniseries or Television Film. He also created and co-wrote the 2013 comic book miniseries "The Illegitimates," which is about five illegitimate children of a James Bond-like secret agent.

Personal Life

Taran became engaged to "How I Met Your Mother" star Cobie Smulders in early 2009, and they wed on September 8, 2012. The couple has two daughters, Shaelyn (born May 2009) and Janita (born January 2015). Killam is a Los Angeles Rams fan, and during a 2016 appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," he wore a Rams-themed, light-up Christmas sweater.

Awards and Nominations

In 2017, Killam won the Visionary Filmmaker Award at the San Diego International Film Festival. He earned a Gold Derby Award nomination for Breakthrough Performer of the Year for "Saturday Night Live" in 2012, and he shared nominations for Ensemble Cast (2014) and Ensemble of the Decade (2020) with his "12 Years a Slave" co-stars. Taran received an Online Film & Television Association Award nomination for Best Male Performance in a Fiction Program for "SNL" in 2014, and the "12 Years a Slave" cast earned a Best Acting Ensemble nomination at the 2013 Phoenix Film Critics Society Awards.

Real Estate

In 2018, Taran Killam and Smulders sold their 1,580 square foot Manhattan penthouse for $3.1 million. The three-bedroom, three-bathroom home includes a private roof garden and bamboo floors, and the couple paid $2.07 million for it in 2011.